Plant-based Biologics Market Set to Surge to $182.9 Million by 2031 at a 4.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plant-based biologics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective therapeutic solutions. Valued at $116.1 million in 2021, the plant-based biologics market is projected to reach $182.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.Get Sample PDF Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74549 Plant-based Biologics Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the expansion of the plant-based biologics market:1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has escalated the demand for biologic therapies. Plant-based biologics offer a scalable and efficient production platform to meet this growing need.2. Advantages Over Traditional Systems: Plant-based production systems provide benefits like reduced costs, enhanced scalability, and faster production times compared to traditional mammalian cell culture methods. Additionally, plants can synthesize complex proteins without the risk of human pathogen contamination.3. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research in plant molecular biology has led to the development of advanced expression systems, improving the yield and efficacy of plant-based biologics. These innovations are making plant-based platforms more competitive with established production methods.4. Regulatory Support: Evolving regulatory frameworks are increasingly recognizing the potential of plant-based biologics, facilitating smoother approval processes and encouraging investment in this sector.Plant-based Biologics Market SegmentationThe plant-based biologics market is segmented based on product type, source, target disease, and region:• By Product Type:◦ Leaf-based: Utilizes plant leaves for protein expression.◦ Seed-based: Employs seeds as biofactories for biologic production.◦ Fruit-based: Involves fruits in the synthesis of therapeutic proteins.◦ Others: Includes alternative plant parts used in biologic manufacturing.• By Source:◦ Carrot: Exploits carrot cells for producing recombinant proteins.◦ Tobacco: Widely used due to its well-established genetic manipulation techniques.◦ Rice: Serves as a platform for producing various therapeutic proteins.◦ Duckweed: Offers rapid growth and ease of genetic modification.◦ Others: Encompasses additional plant sources utilized in biologic production.• By Target Disease:◦ Gaucher Disease: A genetic disorder treated with specific enzyme therapies.◦ Fabry Disease: Another genetic condition addressed by enzyme replacement therapies.◦ Others: Includes a range of diseases potentially treatable with plant-based biologics.• By Region:◦ North America: Holds a significant share due to high demand and technological advancements.◦ Europe: Features a robust pharmaceutical industry supporting market growth.◦ Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness substantial growth owing to increasing healthcare investments.◦ LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Emerging markets with growing interest in biopharmaceuticals.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74549 Key Players in the Plant-based Biologics MarketProminent companies operating in the plant-based biologics market include:• Zea Biosciences• InVitria• Eleva GmbH• IBIO, Inc.• Planet Biotechnology Inc.• Medicago Inc.• PlantForm Corporation• Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc.• Ventria Bioscience Inc.• Leaf Expression SystemsThese organizations are at the forefront of developing innovative plant-based biologic therapies, leveraging advancements in biotechnology to address unmet medical needs.The plant-based biologics market is poised for robust growth, driven by the need for efficient, safe, and scalable therapeutic production methods. With continuous technological advancements and increasing acceptance of plant-based systems, this market is set to play a pivotal role in the future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-biologics-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

