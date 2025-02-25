SmartReach AI Launches Smart Data: The Most Affordable, Easy-to-Use B2B Sales Prospecting Platform

SmartReach AI

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Simpler, Cost-Effective Approach to B2B ProspectingWith 14 years of experience running B2B lead-gen campaigns for brands like Wix and Fandango, Simmonds saw how complexity drained time and budgets. Smart Data solves this by consolidating the best buyer intent signals into one intuitive, cost-effective platform—eliminating wasted spend and streamlining prospecting.Smart Data delivers 95% accuracy with real-time intent signals and integrates seamlessly with Indeed (hiring trends), Crunchbase (funding), Facebook and Instagram (social engagement), SimilarWeb (website visits), BuiltWith (technology usage), Storeleads (e-commerce), and more. Sales teams and lead-gen agencies can now precisely target high-intent prospects without overspending.“We’re excited to partner with SmartReach and provide our APIs to power Smart Data’s buyer intent signals,” says Oliver Lompart, Head of Marketing at Apify. “This integration offers businesses a low-cost, all-in-one prospecting tool.”High-Intent Buyer Signals Made SimpleSmart Data tracks real-time hiring trends, funding rounds, competitor activity, and social engagement—helping sales teams connect with the right prospects at the right moment. Unlike traditional tools, users only pay for verified leads, making it the most cost-effective solution on the market.“Think Clay but for Dummies. Smart Data is affordable, intuitive, and ensures you only pay for verified leads,” says Simmonds. “Its built-in Smart Agent provides real-time insights—all in one place.”Seamless Integration for Maximum EfficiencySmart Data integrates effortlessly with leading sales engagement tools, including HeyReach for LinkedIn messaging, Smartlead, Reply.io, and HubSpot for email, with more native integrations on the way. This ensures deep buyer insights without disrupting existing workflows.“The effectiveness of any outreach tool depends on the quality of its data,” says Ilija Stojkovski, CRO of HeyReach. “Smart Data’s real-time signals empower our customers to increase conversion rates with timely, relevant outreach.”Automated Hyper-Personalization & Optimization SmartReach AI scrapes LinkedIn profiles and hyper-personalizes email and LinkedIn messages to maximize engagement. Its AI-powered engine continuously optimizes messaging based on real-time results, ensuring outreach remains relevant and effective at scale.“The integration of SmartReach AI with Reply.io takes personalization to the next level,” says George Vitko, Director of Partnerships at Reply.io. “By combining Smart Data with intent signals, Reply users can target prospects based on real-time behavioral data, leading to significantly more booked calls.”Why Smart Data?95% Accuracy – Precise, GDPR-compliant targeting.Real-Time Intent Signals – Insights into hiring, funding, competitor movements, and engagement trends.Affordable & Pay-as-You-Go – Only pay for verified leads.AI-Powered Simplicity – Built-in Smart Agent simplifies prospecting.All-in-One Solution – Eliminates the need for multiple costly subscriptions.Automated Optimization – AI continuously enhances outreach effectiveness.A New Era of Data-Driven ProspectingSmart Data aligns with SmartReach AI’s mission to simplify and optimize sales prospecting. By delivering the highest-quality data in an affordable, user-friendly platform, sales teams can book more meetings and drive higher engagement.About SmartReach AISmartReach AI is an AI-powered platform enhancing cold outreach and sales prospecting through data-driven personalization. By leveraging the most accurate deep intent signals, SmartReach AI helps sales teams and lead-gen agencies increase engagement and book more calls with precision targeting.For more information, visit www.smartreachai.com

