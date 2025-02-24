The Iowa Department of Education launches online portal to support families of learners in special education

The Iowa Department of Education has announced the official launch of the ACHIEVE Family Portal, an online, interactive tool that connects families to their learner’s early intervention and special education records and information. The new tool offers groundbreaking 24/7 access for families in Iowa and is the first of its kind in the nation.

Parents or guardians of a child with an Individualized Family Services Plan (IFSP) or Individualized Education Program (IEP) as well as individual eligible learners can opt in to create an account in the

ACHIEVE Family Portal.

The portal’s features aim to empower families to be informed and engaged members of IFSP and IEP teams. Through the ACHIEVE Family Portal, families can:

Access information electronically to support the learner’s development, learning and transition

Review information needed to participate in IFSP and IEP meetings

Download and print learner records anytime

See accomplishments and real-time progress towards outcomes and goals

Receive meeting notices and view a calendar of upcoming meetings

Review and sign consent forms

Complete family engagement surveys

“The ACHIEVE Family Portal is an innovative approach that supports family partnerships with IFSP and IEP teams,” said Betsy Lin, bureau chief for the Department’s Bureau of Student Instruction, Evaluation and Services. “Iowa is the first state in the nation to provide easy, online access to records and information that can help families engage in their child’s learning and development and overall potential for success.”

The ACHIEVE Family Portal can be accessed anytime, anywhere from a web-enabled device, such as a computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. No additional apps or software are required.

Family members who are eligible to use the ACHIEVE Family Portal will receive an email invitation in late February. Portal accounts are not intended to replace person-to-person communication or collaboration with IFSP or IEP teams. Families can choose to continue receiving printed copies of records and information from their IFSP or IEP teams.

Additional resources on how to get started on the ACHIEVE Family Portal are available on the Department’s webpage. Materials include guides, an overview video, information on who can create an account, frequently asked questions and more.

Families who have specific questions on the ACHIEVE Family Portal can contact the Department team at achievesupport@iowa.gov.