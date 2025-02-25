Gastric Cancer Global Market Report 2025: Impressive Global Market Trends And Leading Industry Players In Oncology

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Gastric Cancer Market Size Evolved In Recent Years And What Is Its Growth Potential?

The gastric cancer market size has witnessed swift expansion in recent years. It has ascended from a value of $3.17 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.4%. The impressive growth in this period can be attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare awareness, greater prevalence of genetic mutations, unhealthy lifestyle adoption, and growing awareness of cancer.

What Is The Forecast For The Gastric Cancer Market And What Are Some Key Market Drivers?

The gastric cancer market size is projected to undergo remarkable growth in the coming years. From the 2025 valuation, it is projected to expand to $6.43 billion by 2029, persisting with the robust CAGR of 15.2%. Rising obesity, government initiatives, burgeoning healthcare investments, escalating demand for oral drugs, and an increase in the number of cancer treatment facilities are some of the factors pushing this growth.

Key market trends for the forecast period include combination chemotherapy, product expansion, robotic-assisted surgery, targeted therapies, strategic collaboration, and advanced diagnostic tools.

Which Factors Are Expected To Further Drive The Growth Of The Gastric Cancer Market?

One primary driver of the gastric cancer market is the global rising obesity rates. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, can lead to various health problems. This medical condition is typically determined by a body mass index BMI of 30 or higher. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, sedentary lifestyles, environmental influences, and genetic predispositions contribute to the soaring obesity rates.

Excess body fat, especially visceral fat around the abdomen, puts individuals at a higher risk of developing gastric cancer. Obesity triggers chronic inflammation and metabolic disturbances, both linked to cancer development, and is contributing to a mounting demand for gastric cancer treatment. Indicated by a World Health Organization report, individuals living with obesity globally reached staggering numbers in 2022, peaking with about 1 in 8 people living with the condition. Consequently, these rising obesity rates continue to stimulate the growth of the gastric cancer market.

Which Are The Major Companies In The Gastric Cancer Market?

Major companies operating in the gastric cancer market include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Biocon Limited, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Taiho Oncology Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Taiho Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and AROG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

How Are Major Companies Influencing The Gastric Cancer Market With Emerging Trends?

Major companies in the gastric cancer market are proactive in developing technologically advanced solutions like companion diagnostic assays to personalize treatment. For instance, in October 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, announced the approval for the VENTANA CLDN18 43-14A RxDx Assay, the first-ever immunohistochemistry companion diagnostic for assessing CLDN18 protein expression in gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. This assay revolutionize personalized healthcare and expands treatment options for gastric cancer.

How Is The Global Gastric Cancer Market Segmented?

The report segments the gastric cancer market comprehensively:

1 By Type: Adenocarcinoma, Lymphoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Carcinoid Tumor, Other Types

2 By Diagnosis: Endoscopy, Biopsy, Imaging Tests, Exploratory Surgery, Other Diagnosis

3 By Treatment: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Palliative Care, Other Treatments

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty And Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels.

Subsegments:

1 By Adenocarcinoma: Intestinal Type Adenocarcinoma, Diffuse Type Adenocarcinoma, Mixed Type Adenocarcinoma

2 By Lymphoma: Primary Gastric Lymphoma, Secondary Gastric Lymphoma

3 By Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor GIST: Primary GIST, Metastatic GIST

4 By Carcinoid Tumor: Gastric Carcinoid Type 1, Gastric Carcinoid Type 2, Gastric Carcinoid Type 3

5 By Other Types: Small Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Mixed Tumors

What Regional Insights Does The Gastric Cancer Market Report Provide?

North America was the largest region in the gastric cancer market in 2024. However, in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

