Compounding Pharmacy Market Size to Reach US$ 26,838.8 Mn by 2034, Expanding at 6.5% CAGR with Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine | Exclusive Report by TMR

The global compounding pharmacy market is set for robust growth, driven by rising demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), the evolution of personalized medicine, and technological innovations. The market, valued at US$ 13,474.6 Mn in 2023, is projected to more than double by 2034.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compounding pharmacy market (복합 약국 시장) was valued at US$ 13,474.6 Million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034, reaching over USD 26,838.8 Million by the end of 2034.

This remarkable expansion is driven by the increasing demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and the rapid adoption of personalized medicine, alongside the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate customized treatment solutions.

The compounding pharmacy market is witnessing significant momentum as key players invest heavily in research and development to enhance the quality, efficacy, and safety of compounded drugs. The integration of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, including automation, robotics, and novel drug delivery systems, is not only streamlining compounding procedures but also improving patient compliance and treatment outcomes. These trends underscore the pivotal role of compounding pharmacies in shaping the future of personalized healthcare.





Introduction: The Rising Demand for Compounded Medications

A compounding pharmacy is a specialized facility that customizes medications to meet the unique needs of individual patients. Unlike traditional pharmacies that dispense mass-produced drugs, compounding pharmacies modify dosages, alter formulations, and create medications unavailable commercially.

This personalized approach is critical for patients with allergies, specific dosage requirements, or unique therapeutic needs, thereby ensuring tailored treatment solutions that conventional pharmacies cannot provide.

Market Overview: Growth and Industry Trends

The global compounding pharmacy market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, driven by several key factors:

Increasing Demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Custom hormone therapies, particularly bioidentical treatments, are becoming essential for addressing conditions like menopause and hormonal imbalances.

Custom hormone therapies, particularly bioidentical treatments, are becoming essential for addressing conditions like menopause and hormonal imbalances. Rise in Adoption of Personalized Medicine: Precision medicine—tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles, health backgrounds, and lifestyles—is fueling the need for customized compounded medications.

Precision medicine—tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles, health backgrounds, and lifestyles—is fueling the need for customized compounded medications. Technological Advancements: The adoption of automation, robotics, and sophisticated drug delivery systems is enhancing compounding accuracy and regulatory compliance, thereby bolstering market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players in the Market

Leading companies in the compounding pharmacy market include:

Walgreen Co.

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Fagron

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Fusion Apothecary

Hill’s Compounding Pharmacy

The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd.

Aurora Health Care

Triangle Compounding

Roseway Labs

These industry players are actively pursuing strategic partnerships, investing in R&D, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance their service offerings and expand their market footprint.

Key Developments

April 2024: Myonex , a global clinical trial supply company, completed its acquisition of Saveway Compounding Pharmacy. This strategic move enhances Myonex’s ability to supply customized medications for clinical trials and expands its direct-to-patient service offerings.

, a global clinical trial supply company, completed its acquisition of Saveway Compounding Pharmacy. This strategic move enhances Myonex’s ability to supply customized medications for clinical trials and expands its direct-to-patient service offerings. November 2023: Precision Compounding Pharmacy secured seed investment from Right Side Capital Management, enabling the company to broaden its telemedicine-driven compounding services and foster further innovation in customized medication delivery.

Key Market Drivers

Demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT):

The surge in patients requiring personalized hormone therapies is driving market growth. Compounding pharmacies provide specialty dosages and unique hormone combinations that cater specifically to individuals dealing with conditions such as menopause or andropause.

The surge in patients requiring personalized hormone therapies is driving market growth. Compounding pharmacies provide specialty dosages and unique hormone combinations that cater specifically to individuals dealing with conditions such as menopause or andropause. Adoption of Personalized Medicine:

With the shift towards precision medicine, compounding pharmacies are increasingly called upon to formulate medications that address patient-specific needs. This trend is particularly evident in oncology and chronic disease management, where tailored treatments can significantly enhance therapeutic outcomes.

With the shift towards precision medicine, compounding pharmacies are increasingly called upon to formulate medications that address patient-specific needs. This trend is particularly evident in oncology and chronic disease management, where tailored treatments can significantly enhance therapeutic outcomes. Technological Innovations:

Investments in advanced pharmaceutical technologies—such as automation, robotics, and novel drug delivery systems—are streamlining compounding procedures. These innovations ensure higher accuracy, improved patient safety, and better compliance with regulatory standards.

Company Name Headquarters Market Position Key Offerings Fagron Netherlands Leading Global Player Sterile & Non-Sterile Compounding, APIs B. Braun Melsungen AG Germany Strong Market Presence IV Compounding, Parenteral Nutrition PharMEDium Services USA Key Player in Hospital Compounding Sterile IV Admixtures, Pain Management Pencol Compounding Pharmacy USA Specialty & Personalized Compounding Hormone Therapy, Veterinary, Pain Management Avella Specialty Pharmacy USA Specialty Pharmacy Provider Oncology, Pain Management, Ophthalmology Wedgewood Pharmacy USA Veterinary & Human Compounding Customized Medications for Pets & Humans Fresenius Kabi Germany Global Pharmaceutical & Nutrition Leader IV Compounding, Parenteral Drugs Innovation Compounding USA Niche Market Player Bio-Identical Hormones, Pain Management

Market Segmentation

By Pharmacy Type:

503A Pharmacies

503B Pharmacies

By Compounding Type:

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

Drug Shortage Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

Sterility (Sterile and Non-sterile)

By Dosage Form:

Oral Medications (Capsules, Tablets, Suspensions, Others)

Topical Medications (Creams, Gels, Ointments, Others)

Injectables (Suppositories, Others)

By Application:

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Dermatology & Wound Care

Pain Management

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Nutritional Supplements

Others (ENT, etc.)

By Patient Demographics:

Human (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric)

Veterinary

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, buoyed by a robust healthcare infrastructure, high demand for personalized medicine, and continuous technological innovations. The extensive network of compounding pharmacies in the United States plays a critical role in delivering customized therapeutic solutions to address chronic diseases and unique healthcare needs.

Future Outlook: What Lies Ahead for the Compounding Pharmacy Market?

The future of the Compounding Pharmacy Market is shaped by:

Integration of AI & Automation in Compounding – Precision drug formulations and error reduction.

Precision drug formulations and error reduction. Expansion of Veterinary & Niche Markets – Growth in pet care and sports medicine compounding.

Growth in pet care and sports medicine compounding. Rise in Online Pharmacy Services – Direct-to-consumer delivery and digital prescription solutions.

Direct-to-consumer delivery and digital prescription solutions. New Drug Delivery Innovations – Advances in buccal, sublingual, and nano-formulated compounds.





Company Name Recent Developments Strategic Initiatives Fagron Expansion into new regions, Acquisitions Focus on personalized medicine & R&D B. Braun Melsungen AG Collaboration with healthcare facilities Investing in automated compounding systems PharMEDium Services Acquired by Baxter Enhancing safety & compliance in compounding Pencol Compounding Pharmacy Increasing compounding capabilities Expansion in telemedicine-based prescriptions Avella Specialty Pharmacy Acquired by OptumRx Emphasizing specialty drug compounding Wedgewood Pharmacy Expansion in specialty drug compounding Investing in online pharmacy & direct delivery Fresenius Kabi New facility for compounding services Strengthening hospital compounding services Innovation Compounding Expansion in personalized medicine Focus on regulatory compliance & patient safety





Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the compounding pharmacy market in 2023?

It was valued at US$ 13,474.6 Mn.

How big will the global compounding pharmacy business be in 2034?

It is projected to exceed US$ 26,838.8 Mn by the end of 2034.

What are the key factors driving the demand for compounding pharmacy services?

The increasing demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and the rise in personalized medicine are the primary growth drivers.

What will be the CAGR of the compounding pharmacy industry during the forecast period?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Which region will account for a major share of the compounding pharmacy market?

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Who are the prominent compounding pharmacy providers?

Key providers include Walgreen Co., Wedgewood Pharmacy, Fagron, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Albertsons Companies, Inc., Optum, Inc., Fusion Apothecary, Hill’s Compounding Pharmacy, The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd., Aurora Health Care, Triangle Compounding, and Roseway Labs.

