Investment in energy renovation projects in residential buildings in Canada will exceed $4.5 billion by 2025

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 will be a year of particular activity in terms of energy renovation of buildings. According to the Canadian Green Building Council, more than 20,000 renovation projects will be carried out in residential buildings, with an expected investment of more than 4.5 billion Canadian dollars, a figure that could reach 20 billion by 2030. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), more than 40% of the country's commercial and residential buildings will have undergone some form of renovation this year.A very important part of the renovation efforts will be the upgrade or complete replacement of HVAC equipment with more efficient units to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in buildings, taking into account that in regions with a colder climate such as the northern provinces and in the central part of the country, the use of these devices accounts for a very high share of household energy consumption. For this reason, in recent years the government has promoted initiatives such as the Canadian Energy Efficiency Program and the Green Building Initiative to facilitate the replacement of old and inefficient HVAC units, and to promote the use of more sustainable materials in new buildings. Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, has established itself in recent years as a strategic player in the construction and maintenance sector in Canada. It recently worked with Superior Boiler Works & Welding on the installation of a new 99,000+ pound Rooftop Unit (RTU) at an affordable housing complex in Hamilton, Ontario, helping to improve the building's energy performance by replacing an ageing and inefficient unit.For this job, the Sarens engineering team brought an LTM 1500 8.1 (long boom) with 115‘ main boom, 224’ luffing jib, 91‘ radius and CWT crane unit to Jackson St. Prior to commencing the works, the Sarens team carried out a thorough pre-study of the conditions of the environment in which the works were to be carried out, especially as Jackson St is one of Hamilton's busiest streets. In addition, it was particularly important to pay attention to safety measures in order not to cause damage to the lifted material and the environment, as the picks for the sheet metal involved a special effort to ensure that the loose parts were securely fastened during the lifting work.According to Mario Carcamo, Sarens Project Manager, “our company has a strong commitment to energy efficiency and respect for the environment. Therefore, we consider it very important to be able to participate in projects such as the one we have carried out together with Superior Boiler Works & Welding in Hamilton, thanks to which we will provide better energy performance to a residential building. We thank SBWW for their trust and look forward to continuing to work with them on similar projects in the coming months”.Sarens has extensive experience in the Canadian construction industry and on similar projects internationally. Among others, Sarens has recently worked on a social housing complex with rooftop railing installation for YMCA Toronto, or on Toronto's Finch West Station project, installing 30 precast ceiling panels of 3.25 tons each below ground level. Sarens was also able to contribute to the renovation of Union Station, where the team carried out the lifting and subsequent installation of several 9.4-ton iron girders for the flying garden connecting the station's north and south towers.

