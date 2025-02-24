LENZ Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation at Monday, March 3rd, 2025 at 9:50am ET, and will participate in one-on-one meetings from Monday, March 3rd through Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11th at 2:20pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com

