Redwood Logistics Unveils New Book, Modern 4PL For Dummies, Redwood Logistics Special Edition, Offering a Comprehensive Guide to Fourth-Party Logistics

Demystifying 4PL strategy to orchestrate logistics execution and supply chain technology through an open, modern integration platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider in North America, has officially launched a new book Modern 4PL For Dummies, Redwood Logistics Special Edition (Modern 4PL For Dummies), authored by Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood. The new book provides a clear and practical explanation of the differences between 3PL and 4PL, what makes a modern 4PL open versus a traditional closed 4PL, and why it’s an increasingly vital strategy in today’s logistics landscape.

In the 2024 Market Guide for 4PLs, Gartner® recognized Redwood as a Representative Vendor for the second consecutive year and projected the 4PL market to grow to $104.54 billion by 2030. Modern 4PL For Dummies addresses key questions on designing a successful 4PL strategy that keeps pace with this rapidly expanding sector. addresses key questions on designing a successful 4PL strategy that keeps pace with this rapidly expanding sector.

"I wrote Modern 4PL for Dummies to break down what can seem like a complex topic," said author Eric Rempel. "For over 20 years, Redwood has helped businesses navigate logistics execution and supply chain technology with our open-ecosystem approach to 4PL, powered by an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for supply chain connectivity. This book clarifies the difference between a 3PL and a 4PL, shares real-world experiences, and shows how companies can leverage a modern, open 4PL strategy to transform their supply chain."

Whether you are just venturing into 4PL territory or looking to refine your entire supply chain strategy, this new book can meet you wherever you are in your 4PL journey. The book’s six chapters guide readers through the fundamentals and practicality of fourth-party logistics:

1PL vs 2PL, 3PL vs 4PL, What is 4PL

Logistics Execution: Ad hoc transportation, managed transportation, warehousing and distribution services, cross-border transportation, international transportation

Technology and Data: Transportation Management Software (TMS), Warehouse Management Software (WMS), Global Trade Management (GTM), and more

Modern 4PL - Flexible, Open, Acts as Your Trusted Advisor

A Real-World 4PL Example

Ten Frequently Asked Questions About 4PL like: What is 4PL? How does 4PL differ from 3PL? What services does 4PL provide?

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

