EGGO® MAKES DAYLIGHT SAVINGS BRIGHTER WITH HELPFUL MORNING TIPS AND AFFORDABLE BREAKFAST SOLUTIONS FOR CANADIAN FAMILIES

Sleep expert Amanda Jewson offers Daylight Savings advice to help navigate the transition.

Mississauga, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Daylight Savings Time fast approaching on Sunday, March 9th, Eggo® — Canada’s favourite frozen breakfast brand — is serving up expert tips and a limited time cash back offer to help families save time and keep mornings running smoothly with affordable breakfast solutions, even after losing an hour of sleep.

Eggo® understands the stress that comes with changes to family routines, especially during Daylight Savings. That’s why Eggo® is teaming up with certified sleep therapist Amanda Jewson to share tips on how Canadian parents and families can help navigate the transition:

Gradually adjust sleep schedules: Shifting sleep schedules earlier by just 10 to 15 minutes each day in the eight to 10 day lead-up to Daylight Savings can help families better navigate the time change.

Maintain consistent routines: Keeping mealtimes and bedtime routines as consistent as possible helps children adapt more smoothly to the time change and regulates their circadian rhythm.

Make morning preparations more seamless: Laying out clothes the night before and opting for easy-to-prepare breakfasts with Eggo® Waffles can help parents crush the morning rush.

Soak up natural light: The morning’s natural light and even a short walk outside helps reset the body clock and signals it’s time to wake up and get active.

"Daylight Savings can be a challenging transition, but with a few simple adjustments, families can adapt more smoothly,” says Amanda Jewson. “That's why it's so helpful to have delicious breakfast solutions with Eggo® that make mornings easier, so families can start their day on the right foot."

Plus, for a limited time, Canadians can also get $4.00 cash back on the Checkout 51 app when purchasing 2 participating Eggo® products.

“We recognize the challenges parents face, especially when Daylight Savings throws off their routines,” said Nicole Gawen, Vice President of Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellanova Canada. “This cashback offer is part of Eggo® Waffles’ commitment to supporting families every day by making mornings easier, saving time and helping ease budgets. With the guaranteed win of a delicious Eggo® breakfast and the smiles it brings to kids’ faces, we’re making mornings even more joyful for Canadian families.”

The limited time $4.00 cash back offer is available on the Checkout 51 app when you buy 2 participating Eggo® products at major grocery stores across Canada. For more information, visit checkout51.com/brands/Eggo.

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline).

Tien Truong MSL Canada 6479911436 tien.truong@mslgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.