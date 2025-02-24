Herring Market Gains Momentum, Eyes $10.57 Billion by 2034 with Strong Aquaculture Demand

Lower Cost of Herring Compared to Other Fish Species Makes its Appealing Among Budget-Conscious Consumers: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated research report by Fact.MR, the global herring market is projected to get to a value of US$ 9.27 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Herring is popular in several regions due to its remarkable health advantages and adaptability in cooking. This little fatty fish is becoming more and more well-liked as people grow more health-conscious and look for meals high in nutrients. A rising number of people are considering herring to be a superfood since it is rich in protein, vitamins D and B12, and omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritionists and health enthusiasts alike are interested in it because of its significance in promoting heart health, cognitive function, and general well-being.

Consumers on a tight budget who want to include more seafood in their diets may find herring to be a more appealing option due to its lower cost when compared to other fish species. Its cooking versatility—ranging from pickled and smoked to grilled and canned—satisfies a broad spectrum of palates.

Popularity of herring is also being driven by sustainability concerns, since it is typically regarded as a more environmentally benign option than some overfished species. Growing demand for herring is driven by global dietary guidelines that increasingly recommend higher fish consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global herring market is forecasted to climb to a size of US$ 10.57 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold a global market share of 24.5% in 2024.

is estimated to hold a global market share of 24.5% in 2024. Revenue from the East Asia market is set to reach US$ 2.18 billion in 2024. The region is estimated to occupy a market share of 23.6% in 2024.

The South Korea market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034.

of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034. Among all the species, Atlantic herring is analyzed to hold a market share of 36.56% by 2034.





“Consuming omega-3-rich fish like herring regularly is associated with enhanced cognitive function, which is driving its steady demand among health-conscious individuals,” highlights a Fact.MR analyst.

Introduction of Convenient Ready-to-Eat Herring Items

Use of innovative methods by herring suppliers is significantly enhancing market prospects and boosting the fish’s appeal. Advanced fishing techniques and processing technologies ensure higher-quality catches and fresher products for consumers.

Modern flash-freezing methods are employed to preserve the fish’s taste and nutritional value immediately after capture. This technique extends shelf life and improves distribution, making herring more accessible in previously underserved areas.

Value-added products are also driving market growth. Suppliers are creating convenient ready-to-eat herring items, such as flavored fillets, gourmet spreads, and single-serve portions, to attract younger consumers and those with busy lifestyles.

Sustainability is a major draw for conscientious consumers. Rigorous quota systems and responsible harvesting practices are emphasized, and many suppliers now offer traceability information, allowing customers to track their herring from sea to plate.

Key Market Players Driving the Herring Market

Leading key players driving the herring market are Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp.; Bay View Packing Company; Feature Foods International Inc.; Lowell international foods; Ma Baensch; Noon Hour Food Products; Ocean Beauty Seafoods; Santa Bremor; Schwartz Food Distribution; Vita Food Products.

Industry News in the Global Herring Market

Leading players in the herring industry are launching new products and innovations to strengthen their market position, including pickled herring and fish oil offerings.

In Norway, whole herring exports have surged, with export prices reaching a four-month high, while domestic prices hit their lowest level since February 2023.

The European Union, Norway, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, the United Kingdom, and Iceland established a 2023 quota agreement, setting a total catch limit of 511,171 metric tons based on recommendations from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) in December 2022.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the herring market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on species (Atlantic herring, Pacific herring, Araucanian herring), type (smoked, fresh, frozen, marinated/pickled/cured, canned), cut type (whole, fillets, roll mops), application (food, bait, feed), and end use (household, commercial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

