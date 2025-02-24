LGI Homes Opens New Community in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Ligurian Village, a brand-new community located in Stockton, California. Offering a selection of affordable new homes with built-in upgrades, Ligurian Village provides homebuyers with a simplified and budget-friendly path to homeownership.

Ligurian Village features brand-new three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes designed with spacious, open layouts. Each home includes LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, offering sought-after upgrades such as Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, modern plank flooring and more—all included in the base price.

Located less than five miles from downtown Stockton, Ligurian Village offers residents convenient access to excellent schools, dining, shopping and outdoor activities. The community is situated near I-5 and CA-99, providing easy access to surrounding areas, including major employers, medical care and local attractions.

“We really love this community. It is very family oriented and has such a small-town feel, which is a surprise since it’s tucked away in such a big city,” stated Jeanine Roach, Vice President of Sales for Northern California.

The community also offers a variety of exciting outdoor recreation options nearby. With over 15 parks within a 10-mile radius, residents can enjoy Sousa Park, Victory Park, and Stribley Park and Community Center. Other activities include catching a movie at Regal Stockton City Center or exploring the vibrant downtown Stockton area.

Homes at Ligurian Village are priced from the $440s, with move-in ready opportunities available. To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (855) 617-6928 ext. 412 or visit LGIHomes.com/LigurianVillage .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

The Stinson Plan by LGI Homes at Ligurian The Stinson Plan by LGI Homes at Ligurian features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

