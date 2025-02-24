High5VR Wins VR Consultancy of the Year at the London & South East Prestige Awards 25/26

The team

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High5VR, a pioneer in immersive technology, is proud to announce we have won VR Consultancy of the Year at the London & South East Prestige Awards 25/26. This esteemed accolade recognizes High5VR’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI).High5VR has distinguished itself by delivering affordable, AI-powered, bespoke TV-quality adverts that forge impactful brand connections. The company’s innovative approach extends beyond advertising, offering immersive AI and VR solutions across a wide range of sectors—including safety training, education in schools, film, documentaries, and beyond."Our innovative solutions in VR, AR, and AI are transforming industries and redefining how brands connect with their audiences," said CEO Hannah Hayes. "This award validates our passion for creativity and our dedication to providing high-quality, cost-effective immersive experiences. We are excited to continue driving forward the future of digital engagement."The London & South East Prestige Awards celebrate excellence and visionary achievements across various fields. High5VR’s recognition as VR Consultancy of the Year underlines its leadership in crafting immersive experiences that not only entertain but also educate and empower clients across diverse industries.About High5VRHigh5VR is a cutting-edge consultancy specializing in immersive technology solutions. The company creates affordable, AI-powered, bespoke TV-quality adverts and offers comprehensive AI and VR services tailored for impactful brand connections and transformative applications in safety, education, film, and documentaries. For more information, visit https://www.high5vr.com

