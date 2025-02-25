Global Generative AI In Engineering Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are The Projections For The Generative AI In Engineering Market Size Going Forward?

The generative AI in engineering market is on a steady ascent, from a desirable increment of $0.97 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.34 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 38.0%. The principal elements pushing this surge extend from the enhancement of computational power, the mounting focus on ethical considerations, amplified attention to deep learning, and proliferating investments by venture capitalists. Business owners and other stakeholders are becoming progressively aware of the ethical implications tied to these advances, thus nurturing the growth noted in this historic period.

What Are The Market Drivers Shifting The Narrative Of Generative AI In Engineering?

Leading the growth of the generative AI in engineering market is the burgeoning emphasis on automation, a key process in leveraging technologies like machinery, software, or robotics to execute tasks with reduced human intervention. A tour de force in improving efficiency, shaving costs, ensuring standardized quality and safety, and maintaining competitiveness in an intensifying global and data-driven market. For instance, a significant 1% rise in U.S. automotive sales was recorded in 2023, with an impressive 14,678 robots being installed by April 2024, following a 47% increase in 2022 with 14,472 units, thereby driving the growth of the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market.

What Role Do Key Industry Players Have In The Generative AI In Engineering Market?

Companies steering the course of the generative AI in engineering market encompass global leaders such as Google LLC, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, C3.ai Inc., ESI Group, Anthropic Inc., LeewayHertz Technologies Inc., Plex Systems Inc., nTopology Inc., Markovate Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Casting A New Shape In The Generative AI In Engineering Market?

Venturing into cutting-edge solutions like the generative AI-powered platform that revolutionizes engineering, companies strive to enhance several elements of engineering and design processes. These solutions include an advanced software system that leverages generative artificial intelligence technologies like the one launched by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in February 2024, geared towards revolutionizing enterprise software engineering.

How Is The Generative AI In Engineering Market Segmented?

1 By Tools And Platforms: Software Tools; Cloud-Based Platform; Application Programming Interfaces APIs

2 By Design And Manufacturing Stages: Early-Stage Conceptual Design; Detailed Design; Prototyping; Simulation; Manufacturing Process Optimization; Quality Control

3 By Application: Design Optimization; Product Development; Materials Engineering; Structural Analysis; Other Applications

4 By Industry Vertical: Automotive; Aerospace; Manufacturing; Energy; Construction; Other Industries

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Generative AI In Engineering Market?

Predominantly, North America holds the lion's share of the generative AI in engineering market as of 2024. However, other regions constituting this market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

