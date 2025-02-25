In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Elearning Market: Size, Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do You Know The Astonishing Pace At Which The Generative Artificial Intelligence Ai In Elearning Market Is Growing?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in elearning market has catapulted from $5.19 billion in 2024 up to $5.92 billion in 2025, narrating an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%. The impetus behind this surge can be credited to increasing internet penetration, the expansion of online education platforms, the demand for personalized learning experiences, plunging hardware costs, and advancements in cloud computing.

Have You Forecasted, Where Is This Market Headed Next?

The generative AI in elearning market is predicted to undergo rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, aiming towards a staggering mark of $9.93 billion in 2029, given a CAGR of 13.8%. The catalysts to this imminent growth include the progression of 5G technology, breakthroughs in edge computing, the development of corporate training programs, the emergence of adaptive learning technologies, and the emphasis on lifelong learning and upskilling.

Ever Wondered What Is The Pivotal Factor Propelling The Growth Of Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In The Elearning Market?

It is the escalating adoption of online learning platforms, which are digital tools designed to offer educational content and facilitate internet learning. The rise in these platforms is propelled by the increasing demand for flexible, accessible, and affordable education that harnesses cutting-edge technology to offer personalized and varied learning experiences.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Elearning Market?

When it comes to the major players operating in the generative AI in elearning market, heavyweights like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson plc, and Canva top the list among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Elearning Market?

Stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on emerging trends: Major businesses are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as generative AI training tools, to offer employees realistic AI-driven practice scenarios and personalized feedback. A great example of this advancing trend is the launch of AI Conversations by Learning Pool, a UK-based learning tech company, in October 2023.

How Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Elearning Market Segmented?

1 By Delivery Mode: Online Learning Platforms; Mobile Applications; Virtual Reality VR And Augmented Reality AR

2 By Application: Content Creation; Adaptive Learning; Assessment And Feedback; Tutoring Systems

3 By End-User: Students Or Individual; Educators Or Trainers; Institutions

Subsegments:

1 By Online Learning Platforms: Learning Management Systems LMS; Massive Open Online Courses MOOCs; AI-Powered Course Personalization Tools; AI-Based Assessments and Evaluations

2 By Mobile Applications: AI-Powered Learning Apps; Adaptive Learning Mobile Apps; AI-Driven Language Learning Apps; Gamified Mobile Learning Apps

3 By Virtual Reality VR And Augmented Reality AR: VR-Based Immersive Learning Environments; AR-Based Interactive Learning Tools; Mixed Reality MR For Training And Simulations; AI-Powered VR/AR Content Generation

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Elearning Market?

On the regional front, North America showcased the greatest market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period.

