Leading Factor Driving The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Visualization Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Visualization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just How Fast Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In Data Visualization Market Growing?

The pace and scale are quite remarkable. In the short span between 2024 and 2025, the generative artificial intelligence AI in data visualization sector is set to climb from $4.38 billion to $5.04 billion embodying the compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. The speed of this growth has been powered by the rise of big data analytics, the escalating demand for real-time data insights, the rapid spread of cloud computing, the growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, and the compelling need for enhanced data interpretation across numerous industries.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20803&type=smp

The forward look is even more impressive. The generative AI in data visualization market size is predicted to continue its steep trajectory, growing to $8.79 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The dynamics driving this forecasted rise are the inflating investment in AI research and development, surging adoption of AI-powered business intelligence tools, expanding 5G technology, and an industry-wide focus on personalized and interactive data experiences made possible by advances in generative models. Key trends in the upcoming period include hyper-personalized visual experiences, integration with augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR, AI-driven predictive analytics innovations, self-service data visualization tools, and the use of natural language interfaces for data querying.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-data-visualization-global-market-report

What Is Potentially More Exciting Is The New Fuel Being Supplied To This Market By The Explosive Growth In Data Generation?

This exponential growth is powered by the increasing deployment of digital technologies, offering of IoT devices, and escalating internet user base. Generative AI in data visualization is revolutionizing the field by automating the creation of insights, making complex data accessible and understandable. According to a report published by The Linux Foundation, a US-based non-profit consortium, data growth for an average end-user organization spiked to a significant 2,208 TB in 2022, a staggering increase of 215.43% from the 700 TB recorded in 2021.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Data Visualization Market?

Major companies that are enhancing the fabric of the generative AI in data visualization market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Baidu Inc., Autodesk Inc., Qlik Technologies AB, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Domo Inc., Sisense Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., ARKA Software, XenonStack, Yellowfin BI, Plotly, Akaike Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Klipfolio Inc., ClicData Inc., and Metabase Inc. Many of these major players are developing cutting-edge AI-driven graphic solutions to enhance data interpretation, automate visual insights, and elevate decision-making processes. Databricks Inc., for instance, launched an AI-driven visualization tool, AI/BI, in June 2024, that refines visual representations of complex data sets using AI, making data analysis more efficient and approachable.

How Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Data Visualization Market Segmented?

The generative AI in data visualization market is, understandably, as broad as it is diverse, divided by Technology into Generative Adversarial Networks GANs, Variational Autoencoders VAEs, and other technologies. The Deployment segment includes both Cloud-Based and On-Premises solutions. Applications range from Exploratory Data Analysis to Business Intelligence, Reporting, and others. Coverage of Industry Verticals involves Information Technology IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, and more.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Visualization Market?

North America was the largest player in the generative AI in data visualization market in 2024. However, the regions covered in this report extend across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, painting a comprehensive global picture of the market.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Financial App Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-app-global-market-report

Data Visualization Tools Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-visualization-tools-global-market-report

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/banking-financial-services-and-insurance-bsfi-security-global-market-report

At The Business Research Company, we offer over 15,000+ reports representing 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies. Our reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights is built on our database comprising 1,500,000 datasets, our deep diving secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders. If you aim to stay ahead in the game, our reports can give you the information you need.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.