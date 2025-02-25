Primary Driver In The Generative AI In Cryptocurrency Market 2025: Growing Adoption Of Digital Currencies Is Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Generative AI In Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and so is the financial trading scene. The generative AI in cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant surge in growth in recent years. The market size, which stood at $0.76 billion in 2024, is expected to touch $1.02 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.5%. Factors attributing to this growth include increasing cryptocurrency trading volumes, rising demand for advanced security measures, surging institutional investment, increasing complexity of cryptocurrency markets, and growing demand for real-time market data.

How Will The Market Size Morph In The Coming Years?

Moving forward, predictions show the generative AI in cryptocurrency market maintaining its exponential growth pattern in the next few years, reaching a stellar $3.3 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.2%. Factors projected to contribute to this growth include growing demand for cryptocurrencies, rising need for Graphics Processing Units GPUs, increasing security concerns and cyber-attacks, rising digital investments, and surging demand for software. There are also anticipated major market trends, including enhanced technological advancements, AI-powered trading bots, decentralized applications, Non-Fungible Token NFT creation, and continued interest in blockchain technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20802&type=smp).

What Are The Major Growth Drivers?

The increasing adoption of digital currencies is expected to be a significant growth driver for the generative AI in cryptocurrency market. Digital currencies, which are not regulated by any central authority, offer more secure transactions, lower fees, boost financial inclusion, and allow leverage of innovative technologies like blockchain and smart contracts. Generative AI in cryptocurrency further nurtures these developments, enhancing security through advanced fraud detection, optimizing trading strategies using predictive analytics, and automating complex blockchain processes, thus improving efficiency and user experience.

For instance, a survey of 2,337 UK adults by the Financial Conduct Authority, a UK-based financial regulatory body, in June 2023 revealed that 91% of UK adults were aware of digital crypto assets in August 2022, up from 78% in 2021. Furthermore, $4.97 million adults—approximately 9% of the population—owned crypto assets, a significant increase from 4.4% in 2021. Consequently, the rising adoption of digital currencies is fueling the generative AI growth in the cryptocurrency market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-cryptocurrency-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Market?

In this evolving market, several instrumental players have emerged. Leading companies in the generative AI in cryptocurrency market include OpenXCell Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., Darktrace Limited, Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, Aion Network, Alchemy Technologies Inc., CoinDCX, Cointelegraph, Bitstamp Ltd., Everand Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Elliptic Enterprises Limited, Token Metrics Inc., DeepBrain Chain Foundation, CoinGecko Inc., Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SingularityNET Foundation, Mudrex Inc., Fetch.AI Limited, ChainGPT, Numerai Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation, DappRadar, Velas Network, NightCafe Studio, Alethea AI Inc. These organizations have been pioneering advancements and innovative solutions in the AI and cryptocurrency world.

What Novel Trends Are Shaping The Market's Future?

The generative AI in cryptocurrency market is ripe with innovation. Key players are developing progressive solutions, such as AI chatbots, to improve user engagement, enhance customer support, and provide customized financial advice. For instance, in June 2023, Mudrex, an India-based cryptocurrency platform developer, launched SatoshiGPT, an AI chatbot designed to make cryptocurrency more accessible and easier to understand for users.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in cryptocurrency market can be segmented:

1 By Component: Software; Service

2 By Application: Price Prediction And Analysis; Trading Strategy Optimization; Risk Management And Portfolio Optimization; Market Sentiment Analysis; Fraud Detection And Security

3 By End-User: Individual Traders And Investors; Institutional Investors; Cryptocurrency Exchanges; Financial Services Providers; Research And Analytics Providers; Other End-Users

Sub-Segments:

1 By Software: AI-based Trading Algorithms; AI-based Fraud Detection Software; AI-based Portfolio Management Tools; AI-based Market Prediction Software

2 By Service: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Support & Maintenance Services; Managed Services

What Is The Regional Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the generative AI in cryptocurrency market. However, the growth is widespread, with the report covering regions inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-global-market-report

Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-mining-equipment-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-edge-computing-global-market-report

Looking to dive deeper into comprehensive, data-rich market research? Discover how The Business Research Company can accelerate your strategic decision-making. With over 15,000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, our reports harness over 1,500,000 datasets, backed by in-depth secondary research and unique industry leader insights.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.