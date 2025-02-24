EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today its results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $14.5 million.



Net loss attributable to controlling shareholders, of $3.3 million or $1.20 loss per share basic and diluted.



Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling shareholders, for the quarter of $0.7 million, or, $0.25 per share basic and diluted which excludes among other items an impairment charge of $2.8 million on one of our vessels.



attributable to controlling shareholders, for the quarter of $0.7 million, or, $0.25 per share basic and diluted which excludes among other items an impairment charge of $2.8 million on one of our vessels. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.8 million.



was $4.8 million. An average of 13.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2024 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $12,201 per day.



To date, about $5.3 million has been used to repurchase 334,674 shares of the Company, under our share repurchase plan of up to $10 million, announced in August 2022.



Recent developments:

In November 2024, the Company signed two contracts with Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding for the construction of two 63,500 DWT ultramax bulk carriers. Both vessels are geared, eco, and are built to EEDI phase 3 design standard. The two newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2027. The total consideration for the two newbuilding contracts is approximately $71.8 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

The Company on January 29, 2025, signed an agreement to sell M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for demolition, for approximately $5 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers, an unaffiliated third party, until early-March 2025, upon completion of her present charter. As a result of the vessel sale, we expect to record a gain of approximately $2.1million.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $61.1 million.



Net loss attributable to controlling shareholders, of $9.7 million, or $3.54 loss per share basic and diluted.

Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling shareholders, for the period was $8.2 million or $3.02 adjusted loss per share basic and diluted.

attributable to controlling shareholders, for the period was $8.2 million or $3.02 adjusted loss per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $12.4 million.

was $12.4 million. An average of 13.0 vessels were owned and operated during the twelve months of 2024 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $13,039 per day.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “During the last couple of months of 2024 and during January and February of 2025, the drybulk market dropped to rates not seen since the early days of the COVID pandemic and touched decade-long lows last seen in 2016. It appears that a combination of low trade volumes due to low demand from China combined with a record low percentage of the fleet tied up in ports more than counterbalanced the low fleet growth during the period. There is some expectation, though, that the various stimuli packages released by the Chinese government during the fourth quarter of 2024 would start showing results in the near future; such stimuli combined with the typical seasonal recovery of the drybulk markets during the second quarter could lead to a noticeable recovery of the charter rates as already indicated by the forward (“FFA”) market.

“The low market of the fourth quarter was reflected in our results for the period although our vessels achieved better charters than market averages indicate. And while the low market of January and February 2025 will affect our first quarter results, we expect a recovery of the market in March and during the second quarter of 2025 to return us to profitability as our fleet is positioned to take full advantage of it having passed most drydockings in 2024. At the same time, as prices for vessels have also weakened, we are diligent in searching for potential investment opportunities; and to help finance such opportunities should they arise, we have committed to sell our eldest vessel M/V Tasos, as we recently announced.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of EuroDry commented: “In the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company operated an average of 13.0 vessels, versus 12.2 vessels during the same period last year. Our net revenues decreased to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.9 million during the same period of last year. Our vessels earned in the fourth quarter of 2024 approximately 16.3% lower time charter equivalent rates compared to the corresponding period of 2023. At the same time, total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, during the fourth quarter of 2024, averaged $7,087 per vessel per day, as compared to $7,340 for the same period of last year and $6,967 per vessel per day for the year 2024 as compared to $7,131 per vessel per day for the same period of 2023. The decreased total vessel operating expenses in the recent periods are attributable to the significantly lower daily general and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses for the same period of 2023 included additional costs incurred in relation to the formation of a partnership with a number of investors represented by NRP Project Finance AS (“NRP Investors”) regarding the ownership of the entities owning M/V Christos K and M/V Maria (the “Partnership”).

“Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million versus $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, and $12.4 million versus $14.6 million for the respective twelve-month periods of 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $108.2 million versus unrestricted and restricted cash of $11.9 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $12.1 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees).”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported total net revenues of $14.5 million representing a 8.8% decrease over total net revenues of $15.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. This was the result of the lower time charter rates our vessels earned in the fourth quarter of 2024, partly offset by the higher average number of vessels operated compared to the same period of 2023. On average, 13.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2024 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $12,201 per day compared to 12.2 vessels in the same period of 2023 earning on average $14,570 per day.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, voyage expenses, net amounted to $0.9 million and mainly relate to vessels repositioning between charters and expenses during operational off-hire time. For the same period of 2023 voyage expenses net amounted to $0.6 million.

Vessel operating expenses were $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $6.1 million for the same period of 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased number of vessels operating in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Depreciation expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $3.5 million, as compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2023. This increase is again due to the higher number of vessels operating in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.8 million compared to $1.2 million of the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributable to an additional cost of $0.44 million that was incurred during the last quarter of 2023 in relation to the formation of the Partnership.

Related party management fees for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $1.1 million from $1.0 million for the same period of 2023 as a result of an adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2024, increasing the daily vessel management fee from 775 Euros to 810 Euros, as well as the increased number of vessels operating in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate.

During the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, none of our vessels underwent drydocking. The total cost for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, relates to drydocking expenses incurred in relation to upcoming drydockings.

In the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company recorded an impairment charge of $2.8 million. The impairment was booked to reduce the carrying amount of a drybulk vessel (M/V “Santa Cruz”) to its estimated market value, since based on the Company’s impairment test results it was determined that its carrying amount was not recoverable. No such cost existed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest and other financing costs for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $1.9 million as compared to $2.0 million for the same period of 2023. Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was slightly lower mainly due to the slightly decreased benchmark rates of our loans, partly offset by the increased average debt during the period as compared to the same period of last year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a gain on an interest rate swap of $0.25 million, as compared to a loss on an interest rate swap of $0.25 million and a loss on forward freight agreement (“FFA”) contracts of $1.3 million for the same period of 2023.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $0.03 million compared to $0.16 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in interest income is attributable to lower cash balances maintained during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The Company reported a net loss for the period of $3.1 million and a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders for the period of $3.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.03 million and a net income attributable to controlling shareholders of $0.3 million for the same period of 2023. The net income attributable to the non-controlling interest of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 represents the income attributable to the 39% ownership of the Partnership.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million compared to $6.6 million achieved during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.20 calculated on 2,737,162 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to earnings per share of $0.13, calculated on 2,731,088 basic and 2,760,685 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Excluding the effect on the net loss attributable to controlling shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives and the impairment loss on a vessel, the adjusted loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 would have been $0.25 basic and diluted, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.71 and $0.70 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.



Full Year 2024 Results:

For the full year of 2024, the Company reported total net revenues of $61.1 million representing a 28.3% increase over total net revenues of $47.6 million during the twelve months of 2023, as a result of the increased number of vessels operated during the year and the slightly higher time charter equivalent rates earned by our vessels in the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. On average, 13.0 vessels were owned and operated during the twelve months of 2024 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $13,039 per day compared to 10.6 vessels in the same period of 2023 earning on average $12,528 per day.

For the twelve months of 2024, voyage expenses, net, were $6.1 million and mainly relate to vessels repositioning between charters and expenses during operational off-hire time. For the same period of 2023, voyage expenses, net, were $4.0 million and mainly relate to expenses incurred by one of our vessels while employed under a voyage charter, vessels repositioning between charters and expenses during the detention of one of our vessels in Corpus Christi.

Vessel operating expenses were $25.7 million for the twelve months of 2024 as compared to $20.8 million for the same period of 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased number of vessels operating in 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Depreciation expense for the year 2024 was $13.9 million compared to $11.0 million during the same period of 2023, again, mainly due to the higher number of vessels operating in the same period.

Related party management fees for the year of 2024 were increased to $4.2 million from $3.3 million for the same period of 2023 as a result of an adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2024, increasing the daily vessel management fee from 775 Euros to 810 Euros and the increased number of vessels operated.

General and administrative expenses during the twelve months of 2024 were $3.3 million compared to $3.5 million during the same period in 2023. The decrease is attributable to an additional cost of $0.44 million that was incurred during the last quarter of 2023 in relation to the formation of the Partnership, partly offset by the increased cost of our stock incentive plan in 2024.

During the twelve months of 2023, we recorded a provision of $0.5 million for anticipated costs related to the detention of one of our vessels in Corpus Christi presented as other operating loss.

In 2023, we wrote-off certain trade receivables by recording a bad debt expense of $0.1 million. In 2024, we had no bad debt expense.

In the twelve months of 2024, seven of our vessels completed their special survey with drydocking for a total cost of $8.5 million. In the twelve months of 2023, three of our vessels completed their special or intermediate survey with drydocking and one vessel passed her intermediate survey in water (in lieu of drydock), for a total cost of $3.4 million.

Interest and other financing costs for the twelve months of 2024 amounted to $8.0 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period of 2023. Interest expense for the twelve months of 2024 was higher due to the increased average debt as compared to the same period of last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized a $0.1 million unrealized gain and a $0.2 million realized gain on one interest rate swap, as well as a 1.3 million unrealized gain and a $1.0 million realized loss on FFA contracts as compared to a $1.9 million unrealized loss and a $1.9 million realized gain on interest rate swaps, as well as a 1.3 million unrealized loss and a $2.5 million realized gain on FFA contracts for the same period of 2023.

Interest income for 2024 amounted to $0.1 million compared to $0.9 million interest income for the same period of 2023. The decrease of interest income is attributable to lower cash balances maintained during the twelve months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

The Company reported a net loss for the period of $10.6 million and a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of $9.7 million, as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million and a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of $2.9 million, for the same period of 2023. The net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest of $0.9 million in 2024 represents the loss attributable to the 39% ownership of the Partnership.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2024 was $12.4 million compared to $14.6 million achieved during the twelve months of 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders for the twelve months of 2024 was $3.54, calculated on 2,727,698 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders for the twelve months of 2023 of $1.05, calculated on 2,763,121 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the net loss attributable to controlling shareholders for the year of the unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives and the impairment loss on a vessel, the adjusted loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 would have been $3.02 basic and diluted, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.12 basic and diluted for the same period of 2023. As previously mentioned, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.



Fleet Profile:

The EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt Year Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) Dry Bulk Vessels EKATERINI Kamsarmax 82,000 2018 TC until Mar-25 Hire 105.5% of the Average Baltic

Kamsarmax P5TC(**) index XENIA Kamsarmax 82,000 2016 TC until Apr-25 Hire 108% of the Average Baltic

Kamsarmax P5TC(**) index ALEXANDROS P. Ultramax 63,500 2017 TC until Mar-25 $14,000 CHRISTOS K*** Ultramax 63,197 2015 TC until Mar-25 $6,100 YANNIS PITTAS Ultramax 63,177 2014 TC until Mar-25 $12,500 MARIA*** Ultramax 63,153 2015 TC until Feb-25 $6,900 GOOD HEART Ultramax 62,996 2014 TC until Mar-25 $9,000 MOLYVOS LUCK Supramax 57,924 2014 TC until Mar-25 $11,000 plus a GBB(****) of $110,000 EIRINI P Panamax 76,466 2004 TC until Mar-25 $5,350 SANTA CRUZ Panamax 76,440 2005 TC until Apr-25 $12,500 plus a GBB(****) of $250,000 STARLIGHT Panamax 75,845 2004 TC until Apr-25 $7,350 TASOS ***** Panamax 75,100 2000 TC until Mar-25 $4,500 BLESSED LUCK Panamax 76,704 2004 TC until Mar-25 $2,000 Total Dry Bulk Vessels 13

918,502

Note:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date.

(**) The average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes.

(***) The entity owning the vessel is 61% owned by EuroDry Ltd. and 39% by NRP Investors.

(****) Gross Ballast Bonus.

(*****) The vessel was agreed to be sold and is expected to be delivered to her new owners in early March 2025.

Vessels under construction Type Dwt To be delivered SBC XY164 Ultramax 63,500 Q2 2027 SBC XY166 Ultramax 63,500 Q3 2027 Total under construction 2 127,000



Summary Fleet Data:

3 months, ended

December 31, 2023 3 months, ended

December 31, 2024 12 months, ended

December 31, 2023 12 months, ended

December 31, 2024 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 12.2 13.0 10.6 13.0 Calendar days for fleet (2) 1,125.9 1,196.0 3,855.9 4,758.0 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) - - 69.7 196.9 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 1,125.9 1,196.0 3,786.2 4,561.1 Commercial off-hire days (5) - - 22.8 4.5 Operational off-hire days (6) 5.9 7.5 56.4 52.4 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 1,120.0 1,188.5 3,707.0 4,504.2 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 99.5 % 99.4 % 97.9 % 98.8 % Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.4 % 99.9 % Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 99.5 % 99.4 % 98.5 % 98.9 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (11) 14,570 12,201 12,528 13,039 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,239 6,391 6,234 6,279 General and administrative expenses (13) 1,101 696 897 688 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,340 7,087 7,131 6,967 Drydocking expenses (15) 413 297 883 1,797





(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was owned by us including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the total number of Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days incl. laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters, pool agreements and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Daily drydocking expenses are calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Today, February 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “EuroDry” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751962. Click here for additional participant International Toll -Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.eurodry.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.eurodry.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023



2024



2023



2024



Revenues Time charter revenue 16,869,755 15,393,660 47,824,857 64,786,884 Voyage charter revenue - - 2,609,775 - Commissions (970,971 ) (887,154 ) (2,842,708 ) (3,703,657 )



Net revenues 15,898,784 14,506,506 47,591,924 61,083,227 Operating expenses Voyage expenses, net 550,931 893,087 3,993,031 6,057,692 Vessel operating expenses 6,072,451 6,589,476 20,758,708 25,667,279 Drydocking expenses 465,242 354,827 3,404,323 8,549,609 Vessel depreciation 3,236,161 3,513,824 10,966,621 13,877,730 Related party management fees 951,896 1,054,742 3,281,361 4,209,166 General and administrative expenses 1,240,061 831,950 3,459,943 3,271,195 Impairment loss - 2,796,605 - 2,796,605 Other operating loss - - 500,000 - Bad debt expense - - 134,294 - Total Operating expenses (12,516,742 ) (16,034,511 ) (46,498,281 ) (64,429,276 ) Operating income / (loss) 3,382,042 (1,528,005 ) 1,093,643 (3,346,049 ) Other income / (expenses) Interest and other financing costs (2,038,584 ) (1,909,867 ) (6,486,814 ) (7,956,478 ) (Loss) / gain on derivatives, net (1,535,127 ) 252,368 1,218,375 637,697 Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 1,271 14,173 (5,794 ) (5,938 ) Interest income 164,036 25,807 897,618 103,524 Other expenses, net (3,408,404 ) (1,617,519 ) (4,376,615 ) (7,221,195 ) Net loss (26,362 ) (3,145,524 ) (3,282,972 ) (10,567,244 ) Net loss / (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest 374,068 (138,112 ) 374,068 911,370 Net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders 347,706 (3,283,636 ) (2,908,904 ) (9,655,874 ) Earnings / (loss) per share attributable to controlling shareholders, basic 0.13 (1.20 ) (1.05 ) (3.54 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 2,731,088 2,737,162 2,763,121 2,727,698 Earnings / (loss) per share attributable to controlling shareholders, diluted 0.13 (1.20 ) (1.05 ) (3.54 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 2,760,685 2,737,162 2,763,121 2,727,698





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 8,002,024 6,711,327 Trade accounts receivable, net 6,740,606 8,433,076 Other receivables 2,127,266 2,562,856 Inventories 4,117,663 2,097,083 Restricted cash 2,797,569 1,587,268 Prepaid expenses 243,380 474,488 Derivatives 196,627 120,675 Asset held for sale - 2,789,715 Total current assets 24,225,135 24,776,488 Fixed assets: Advances for vessels under construction - 7,188,614 Vessels, net 203,528,116 185,465,570 Long-term assets: Derivatives - 144,523 Restricted cash 3,300,000 3,610,000 Total assets 231,053,251 221,185,195 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Long term bank loans, current portion 17,804,553 11,810,351 Trade accounts payable 3,146,931 2,668,490 Accrued expenses 2,320,606 2,354,066 Deferred revenue 346,838 247,294 Derivatives 1,287,720 - Due to related companies 577,542 181,014 Total current liabilities 25,484,190 17,261,215 Long-term liabilities: Long term bank loans, net of current portion 86,123,063 95,381,535 Derivatives 17,769 - Total long-term liabilities 86,140,832 95,381,535 Total liabilities 111,625,022 112,642,750 Shareholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 2,832,417 and 2,826,697 issued and outstanding, respectively) 28,324 28,266 Additional paid-in capital 68,069,724 67,751,242 Retained earnings 41,564,249 31,908,375 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to EuroDry Ltd. shareholders 109,662,297 99,687,883 Non-controlling interest 9,765,932 8,854,562 Total shareholders' equity 119,428,229 108,542,445 Total liabilities, shareholders' equity 231,053,251 221,185,195





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (3,282,972 ) (10,567,244 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 10,966,621 13,877,730 Impairment loss - 2,796,605 Amortization and write off of deferred charges 209,110 264,270 Share-based compensation 797,984 954,087 Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives 3,252,230 (1,374,060 ) Bad debt expense 134,294 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (271,205 ) (1,140,491 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,806,062 4,810,897 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessel acquisitions and capitalized expenses (65,286,558 ) (1,540,655 ) Cash paid for vessels under construction - (7,188,613 ) Net proceeds from vessel sale (15,274 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (65,301,832 ) (8,729,268 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for share repurchase (2,030,570 ) (1,272,627 ) Offering expenses paid (137,330 ) - Loan arrangement fees paid (479,750 ) (355,000 ) Contributions made by non-controlling shareholders 10,140,000 - Proceeds from long term bank loans 46,500,000 16,000,000 Repayment of long term bank loans (23,520,000 ) (12,645,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,472,350 1,727,373 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,023,420 ) (2,190,998 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 37,123,013 14,099,593 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 14,099,593 11,908,595

Cash breakdown

Cash and cash equivalents 8,002,024 6,711,327 Restricted cash, current 2,797,569 1,587,268 Restricted cash, long term 3,300,000 3,610,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 14,099,593 11,908,595





EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Net loss (26,362 ) (3,145,524 ) (3,282,972 ) (10,567,244 ) Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 1,874,548 1,884,060 5,589,196 7,852,954 Vessel depreciation 3,236,161 3,513,824 10,966,621 13,877,730 Unrealized loss / (gain) on Forward Freight Agreement derivatives 1,287,720 - 1,328,550 (1,287,720 ) Loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives 247,407 (252,368 ) (17,765 ) (304,794 ) Impairment loss - 2,796,605 - 2,796,605 Adjusted EBITDA 6,619,474 4,796,597 14,583,630 12,367,531



Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net loss before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, unrealized loss / (gain) on Forward Freight Agreement derivatives (“FFAs”), loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives and impairment loss. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, financial costs, unrealized loss / (gain) on FFAs, loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives, depreciation and impairment loss. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders to Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders 347,706 (3,283,636 ) (2,908,904 ) (9,655,874 ) Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives 1,587,821 (198,061 ) 3,252,230 (1,374,060 ) Impairment loss - 2,796,605 - 2,796,605 Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders 1,935,527 (685,092 ) 343,326 (8,233,329 ) Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to controlling shareholders, basic 0.71 (0.25 ) 0.12 (3.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 2,731,088 2,737,162 2,763,121 2,727,698 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to controlling shareholders, diluted 0.70 (0.25 ) 0.12 (3.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 2,760,685 2,737,162 2,763,121 2,727,698



Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to controlling shareholders Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders, to represent net income / (loss) before unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives, which includes FFAs and interest rate swaps, and impairment loss. Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items , which may significantly affect results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders or earnings / (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders are not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.

The Company has a fleet of 13 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 13 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 918,502 dwt. After the delivery of two Ultramax vessels in 2027 and the completion of the sale of one Panamax vessel, the Company’s fleet will consist of 14 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 970,402 dwt.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr

__________________

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for EuroDry’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

