MEDIA ADVISORY: Papa Johns Canada to Present $73,411 Donation to Second Harvest

Funds Raised from Shaq-a-Roni Pizza Sales Will Provide Over 222,000 Meals to Canadians in Need

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All media are invited to attend the cheque presentation:

WHAT:

Papa Johns Canada continues its commitment to fighting food insecurity with a $73,411 donation to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization. The funds were raised through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, with one dollar donated for every pizza sold between October 21 and December 29, 2024.



WHERE:

Papa Johns

6135 Finch Avenue, Scarborough, Ontario, M1B 5X7

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

10:30 AM ET

WHY:

With more than 200 locally owned and operated stores, giving back is at the heart of what Papa Johns Canada does. The Shaq-a-Roni campaign is more than just a pizza—it’s a chance to make a real impact for those in need.



Since launching the Shaq-a-Roni partnership five years ago, Papa Johns Canada has contributed over $270,000 to communities across Canada. This year’s donation will help provide more than 222,000 meals to Canadians across the country.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Media attendees will have the opportunity to:



Capture the cheque presentation

Speak with representatives from Second Harvest and Papa Johns

Learn about the tangible impact of this donation on food security in Canada

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alyson Hodson

ahodson@atozag.ca

780-758-2924

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

