Nusano and Atomiq Collaborating to Develop Nuclear Battery Technologies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, and Atomiq, Inc., a cutting-edge nuclear battery technologies subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies, today announced a collaboration agreement to develop and advance nuclear diamond battery technologies and infrastructure.

Nusano and Atomiq intend to work together on three projects of mutual interest:

1) Radioisotope Supply – Nusano will produce and supply the rare radioisotopes for use in Atomiq nuclear batteries. 2) Manufacturing Infrastructure – Based on learnings from the construction of its radioisotope production facility, Nusano will assist Atomiq in developing a nuclear battery manufacturing plant. 3) Battery Technology – The two companies will co-develop an alpha voltaic and diamond nuclear battery powered by the decay of alpha and beta emitting radioisotopes housed within the battery unit.





Nusano combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented particle acceleration technology to create radioisotopes. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a platform that’s smaller, safer and more efficient than existing methods, and capable of the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes needed in advanced applications, such as alternative energy and nuclear battery technologies.

“Nusano is bringing unparalleled radioisotope supplies to multiple industries,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Long-lived, nuclear batteries will soon power advances in everything from logistics to aerospace. We look forward to working with Atomiq to accelerate this progress and make nuclear batteries an indispensable part of the world’s energy mix.”

Atomiq, Inc. is strategically focused on building a portfolio of cutting-edge nuclear diamond battery technologies, providing long-lasting, reliable power solutions with minimal maintenance needs. These innovations will target applications across high-demand sectors such as aerospace, defense, and medical technology, where dependable, maintenance-free energy sources are essential. Atomiq’s vision to nuclear battery technology is set to enable continuous, safe power generation that aligns with future energy demands.

“Innovations in materials and energy conversion technologies are enhancing the efficiency and safety of nuclear batteries,” said Greg Rubin, CEO of Atomiq. “Atomiq’s vision is to enable continuous, safe power generation aligned with future energy demands. In Nusano, we have a collaborator that shares our enthusiasm for this field and that can provide the volumes and varieties of radioisotopes needed to deploy of nuclear battery technologies at scale.”

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. and Atomiq, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., is a Nevada-based, innovative company dedicated to creating disruptive technology solutions in advanced energy, environmental quality, and other high-tech sectors. The formation of Atomiq, Inc. marks a pivotal step in Kronos’s growth strategy, establishing a presence in the promising nuclear battery sector and positioning the company to capture emerging opportunities in sustainable power innovation.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

