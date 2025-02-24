Apollo Silver Further Strengthens Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jackie Przybylowski to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Collette Brown-Rodriguez has stepped down from the Board and will transition to an advisory role with the Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Jackie Przybylowski to our Board of Directors. We look to leverage Jackie’s technical and financial expertise along with her strong relationships within the investment and global mining community as we advance our portfolio of projects and continue to build stakeholder value,” commented Interim CEO and Chairman, Andrew Bowering. “We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Collette for her dedication and contributions during her time on the Board of Directors. Her guidance has been instrumental in shaping our growth, and we are pleased to have her transition to an advisory role, where her expertise will continue to benefit Apollo Silver.”

Ms. Przybylowski is a leader in financial analysis and corporate investment strategy for the mining and precious metals industry. Her combination of strategic leadership, financial expertise, and goal alignment has impacted the industry around the globe. She has been a TopGun Investment Mind and Analyst ranked by Brendan Wood International. Her research has been used by boards and executives at many of the most recognizable names in the industry.

Currently, Jackie is the Vice President, Capital Markets at Gold Royalty Corp. Prior to joining Gold Royalty, Jackie was Managing Director, Metals and Mining Equity Research Analysis at BMO Capital Markets, named the World's Best Metals & Mining Investment Bank for the past 15 years. There, she led her team to analyze performance of the largest Canadian mining and metals companies. Jackie also has covered global metals and mining as an institutional investor, and her experience is rooted in her technical education and work experience as a metallurgical engineer.

Ms. Przybylowski holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Metallurgy and Materials Engineering from the University of Toronto; an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto; and is a licensed professional engineer and a CFA charterholder. Jackie has also completed the Chartered Director (C.Dir.) program at the Directors College at McMaster University DeGroote School of Business.

The Company would like to thank Ms. Brown-Rodriguez for her contribution and dedicated service as an Independent Director.

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Przybylowski (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Options have a term of five (5) years and are exercisable at a price of C$0.255 per common share and will vest over a 24-month period, with one third (1/3rd) of the Options becoming vested on the grant date, a further one-third (1/3rd) becoming vested after twelve (12) months, and the balance after 24 months.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

