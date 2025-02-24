MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses Deliver Streamlined Software Management

Unified solution allows Microchip Technology to provide flexible and cost-effective licensing options for its line of compilers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering an efficient way to manage multiple licenses, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has launched MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses for its MPLAB XC8, XC16, XC-DSC and XC32 C compilers. This unified approach addresses the financial strain and administrative burden of purchasing and managing separate software access models for each compiler. Microchip’s solution consolidates the necessary licenses to reduce overhead and provide greater flexibility, scalability and ease of use.

The unified system is designed to accommodate evolving development needs, offering multiple tiers to suit growing teams. The Workstation License can be installed and executed on up to three host machines for use by a single engineer. The Network Server License allows installation on a server, accessible by any machine on the network, one at a time. The Subscription License is similar to the Workstation License and features a monthly renewal option. A Multi-Seat Network License can be accessed simultaneously by multiple machines or users.

“Typically, developers need separate licenses for each compiler they work with, which can be complicated and expensive. Our goal with the MPLAB XC Unified Complier License is to make it easy to work with Microchip tools,” said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip. “Unified licensing provides an efficient and cost-effective solution, freeing up teams to focus on innovation and to expedite the product development process."

MPLAB XC Compilers help streamline the design process with a toolchain of compatible compilers and debuggers and programmers that integrate with the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB Xpress IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code®. The compilers support Linux®, macOS® and Windows® operating systems, giving designers the ability work in their preferred platform for embedded development. To learn more visit our MPLAB XC Compiler website.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing varies based on license options and user seats. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com . A Microchip development systems representative will be onsite during Embedded World (March 11-13, 2025) to answer questions and live chat will be available as part of MPLAB X IDE version 6.25, which will be released the first week of March.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Amber Liptai 1-888-624-7435 480-792-5047 amber.liptai@microchip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.