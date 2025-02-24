Bright Minds Biosciences to Participate at Three Healthcare Conferences in March
NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and select members of senior management, will participate in three healthcare conferences, as follows:
TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston
Monday, March 3, 2025, at 1:10pm ET
Join the webcast
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Miami
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 (1x1 meetings)
BIO-Europe Spring, Milan
March 17-19, 2025
The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://brightmindsbio.com/investors/ under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients’ lives.
Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.
Contact Information
Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: alex@brightmindsbio.com
Website: www.brightmindsbio.com
Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.