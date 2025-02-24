Bike Sharing Market Gears Up for Rapid Growth with Rising Urban Mobility Demand

Bike Sharing Market Size

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bike Sharing Market," The bike sharing market size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11309 The bike sharing market refers to the industry and ecosystem that revolves around providing bicycles for shared use to the public. Bike sharing allows individuals to rent bicycles for a short period, typically on an hourly or daily basis, and return them to designated docking stations or parking areas. The bike sharing industry has gained significant momentum in recent years due to various factors. These include increasing urbanization, a focus on sustainable transportation options, rising environmental concerns, and the need for efficient and affordable last-mile connectivity in transportation networks.According to the study based in China found that dockless bike sharing replaced about 12,800 km of previously motorized trips in total, and 14% from taxis or ride-hailing services, 11% switched from private cars, and 64% from motorcycles. The shift from motor vehicles to dockless bike sharing systems has had a significant impact on air quality, resulting in a reduction of approximately 4.8 million tons of carbon emissions annually. Bike sharing offers an alternative mode of transportation that is convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.The factors such as rise in venture capital investments and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet are anticipated to drive market growth. However, high initial investment cost and rise in bike vandalism & theft are expected to hinder market growth. Further, technological advancements in bike sharing system and increase in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Chinese Municipal governments subsidized the Public Bike Sharing Program (PBSP) development to encourage non-motorized transport and offer convenient, flexible, and low-cost mobility options. These services are majorly used in urban areas due to the rise in traffic congestion and increased fuel prices. Similarly, in October 2022, Cairo launched Cairo Bike project with the aim of reducing people's reliance on cars. The initial phase of the project involves the deployment of 250 GPS-tracked bicycles at 26 solar-powered docking stations. The entire project consists of two phases, which will ultimately provide a fleet of 500 bicycles distributed across 45 stations throughout Cairo..In addition, integration of GPS technology, consumer-ready mobile payments and reducing the investment cost of locking & tracking systems for bikes have led to the introduction of dock-less bike sharing system. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and GPS trackers on bikes aid service providers to locate them in any region, eliminating the chances of theft incidents. For instance, in January 2019, bike sharing company Mobycy launched its e-scooter service, called Zypp. The scooters are fitted with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which enable smart unlocking. Furthermore, development of user-friendly smartphone applications increases usability to the operator and customers. Thus, these initiatives in bike sharing system offering the future growth opportunities for the bike sharing market 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11309 The traditional/convectional bikes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-Based on bike type, the traditional/convectional bikes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global bike sharing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. due to the fact that the charges of traditional/convectional bikes are cheaper, and these bikes require less repair & maintenance costs as compared to electric bicycles. However, the e-bikes segment would display the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, as factors such as fast & flexible operations & eco-friendly transport solutions grow consumer inclination towards the usage of e-bikes sharing.The docked segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-Based on sharing system, the docked segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global bike sharing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. owing to the minimizing user liability and the responsibility for providing sufficient security. On the other hand, the dock-less segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the proliferation of GPS technology, consumer-ready mobile payments, and IoT, and reducing the investment cost of locking and tracking systems for bikes.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global bike sharing market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. owing to the emergence of new players entering the market with innovative propositions such as dock-less bikes. This move is expected to increase the market for bike sharing in the region, benefiting the growth of the bike sharing market during the forecast period. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the presence of a large number of service providers in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, which focus heavily on investing heavily in advanced services.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bike-sharing-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -ANYWHEEL PTE. LTD.BIRD RIDES, INC.BIXIBOND MOBILITY (EUROPE) AGLIMELYFT, INC.MOBIKETIER MOBILITY SESPINUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bike sharing market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

