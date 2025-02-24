Breast Pumps Market Growth Estimates CAGR of 8.90% by 2034 | Rising Demands, Future Trends and Technology

Breast Pumps Market Size

Women are now working at higher rates than ever before, which has increased demand for these gadgets.

US, NM, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global breast pumps market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, a rising number of working mothers, and advancements in technology. These devices, which help mothers express breast milk, are no longer just a convenience—they are an essential tool for many. As maternal care and breastfeeding practices continue to evolve, the breast pump market has adapted, introducing innovations that cater to diverse needs and preferences.According to MRFR analysis, the Breast Pumps Market Size was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 3.36 billion in 2025 to USD 7.23 billion by 2034, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.90% during the forecast period (2025–2034). The market's growth is primarily driven by increasing employment rates among women worldwide, improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and government initiatives supporting working mothers.Trends in the Breast Pumps MarketIncrease in Working Mothers One of the primary factors driving the demand for breast pumps is the growing number of working mothers. With more women entering and staying in the workforce, the need for breast pumps to support breastfeeding in a professional environment has increased. According to statistics, nearly 60% of new mothers return to work within six months of childbirth, creating a significant market for breast pumps that provide convenience and flexibility.Rise in Awareness of Breastfeeding Benefits Over the years, there has been a heightened awareness about the health benefits of breastfeeding. It is recommended by health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for at least the first six months of a baby's life. This awareness has led to a growing demand for products that facilitate breastfeeding, including breast pumps.Preference for Portable and Silent Devices With technological advancements, there is a noticeable shift toward more discreet, portable, and quieter breast pumps. Mothers, particularly those returning to work or traveling, prefer portable pumps that are easy to use on the go. Additionally, silent pumps are becoming a major trend as they allow mothers to express milk in quieter, more private settings, especially in public spaces or office environments.Increased Adoption of Electric Pumps While manual pumps have their place in the market, electric breast pumps have seen a surge in popularity due to their efficiency and ease of use. Electric pumps, particularly double pumps, offer quicker milk expression, which is crucial for mothers with time constraints.Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report -Innovations in Breast PumpsInnovation is playing a critical role in shaping the future of the breast pump market. Manufacturers are continuously improving product features to cater to the changing needs of mothers and the breastfeeding community. Here are some notable innovations:Smart Breast Pumps The introduction of smart breast pumps has been a game-changer. These pumps are equipped with Bluetooth technology that allows them to connect to mobile apps. These apps can track milk output, record pumping sessions, and provide personalized tips on optimizing milk production. Smart pumps can also be synced with wearable devices, allowing mothers to monitor pumping sessions in real time, enhancing the user experience.Wearable Breast Pumps The development of wearable breast pumps has revolutionized the market. These devices are compact, hands-free, and can be worn discreetly under clothing, allowing mothers to express milk while performing other tasks. The wearable pumps are especially useful for mothers who are on the go, whether they are working, commuting, or caring for other children.Hospital-Grade Pumps Hospital-grade breast pumps are designed for women with medical conditions or those needing frequent pumping. These pumps are often rented by hospitals or clinics but have been adapted for personal use as well. These devices are powerful, durable, and offer more efficient milk expression compared to standard pumps. They also help in stimulating milk production for mothers with low milk supply or other breastfeeding challenges.Noise Reduction Technology Noise reduction is another area of innovation. Newer models of breast pumps are designed to operate quietly, making the experience more discreet and comfortable for mothers. This is particularly important for women who need to pump at work or in public spaces where discretion is essential.Growth Drivers of the Breast Pumps MarketSeveral factors are contributing to the rapid growth of the breast pump market. These include:Government Support for Breastfeeding Governments across the globe are providing more support for breastfeeding initiatives. For example, in many countries, companies are now legally required to provide nursing breaks and facilities for mothers to pump at work. Such initiatives are encouraging more women to continue breastfeeding, which in turn boosts the demand for breast pumps.Technological Advancements Advances in technology have not only improved the functionality of breast pumps but have also made them more user-friendly. Smart, electric, and wearable pumps are offering enhanced comfort, flexibility, and efficiency, attracting more consumers. The integration of artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) in some pumps further adds to their appeal.Increased Focus on Maternal Health As maternal health becomes a focal point in public health discussions, products that promote breastfeeding and maternal well-being, such as breast pumps, are experiencing heightened demand. Many women now prioritize health and wellness during and after pregnancy, and breast pumps are seen as essential tools to support both mother and child.Rising Disposable Income Increased disposable income in emerging markets is also contributing to the market's growth. As families in these regions become more financially stable, they are more likely to invest in high-quality breast pumps and other baby care products, driving demand for premium models.Key Companies in the breast pumps market includeAmeda (Magento, Inc.)Hygeia HealthMedela AGKoninklijke Philips N.V.Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.Pigeon CorporationMotif MedicalChiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)Willow Innovations, Inc.Spectra Baby USAThe Breast Pumps Market is segmented based on technology, product type, application, and region. By technology, the market includes manual pumps, battery-powered pumps, and electric pumps. The product segment is divided into open and closed systems. In terms of application, breast pumps are categorized into personal use and hospital-grade pumps. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, including the U.S. and Canada; Europe, covering Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe; and Asia-Pacific, comprising China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of the region. 