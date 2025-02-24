Beyond, Inc. Closes on the Purchase of Buy Buy Baby

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock, announced today it has completed the previously announced transaction pursuant to the Company’s Asset Purchase Agreement with BBBY Acquisition Co. LLC (“BBBY”) to acquire the global rights of the Buy Buy Baby brand. The purchase price of $5 million includes certain assets, databases, domains, intellectual property, vendor relationships and content related to Buy Buy Baby.

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, commented, “As part of our strategy to expand our market reach, I am excited to announce we completed the acquisition of the Buy Buy Baby brand ahead of schedule. We believe bringing these two iconic brands, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, back together significantly strengthens our customer proposition in key life stage shopping moments.”

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

