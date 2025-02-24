Azimut Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AZM) (OTCQX:AZMTF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held February 20, 2025.

A total of 45,175,458 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting corresponding to 52.72% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:

Votes For % For Vote Withheld % Withheld Total Voted Elections of Directors Glenn J. Mullan 43,224,896 99.35 % 284,438 0.65 % 43,509,334 Jean-Marc Lulin 43,393,048 99.73 % 116,286 0.27 % 43,509,334 Jean-Charles Potvin 43,363,648 99.67 % 145,686 0.33 % 43,509,334 Jacques Simoneau 43,386,548 99.72 % 122,786 0.28 % 43,509,334 Michel Brunet 43,395,148 99.74 % 114,186 0.26 % 43,509,334 Christiane Bergevin 43,395,368 99.74 % 113,966 0.26 % 43,509,334 Vanessa Laplante 43,394,868 99.74 % 114,466 0.26 % 43,509,334 Appointment of Auditors 44,291,333 99.48 % 233,118 0.52 % 44,524,451



Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated January 6, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed the following officers of the Company: Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO; Moniroth Lim, CFO and Corporate Secretary; Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development; Rock Lefrancois, VP Exploration.

In addition, 10,000 stock options were granted to a director in connection with their appointment as the new chair of the audit committee. These options have an exercise price of $0.57 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium.

Azimut’s wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project, is at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated; 513,900 oz Inferred*) and has a strong exploration upside. The Company is also advancing the Galinée lithium discovery with its joint venture partner SOQUEM Inc. In addition, significant exploration progress was made in 2024 on three other projects: Wabamisk (antimony-gold; lithium), Kukamas (nickel-copper-PGE) and Pilipas (lithium).

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company’s competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 85.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Contact and Information

Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO

Tel.: (450) 646-3015 – Fax: (450) 646-3045

Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development

Tel.: (604) 202-7531

info@azimut-exploration.com www.azimut-exploration.com

___________________________________________________________________________________

* Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Quebec. Canada, dated January 4, 2024, and prepared by Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. To the extent that any statements in this press release contain information that is not historical, the statements are essentially forward-looking and are often identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “project”, “plan” and “believe”. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, particularly volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, imprecision in reserve estimates, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies, and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, as well as other development and operating risks. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required to do so by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.