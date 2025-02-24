CampDoc and Traction Rec Partnership Elevates Community-Based Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc , the leading camp management and electronic health record system for camps and youth programs, has joined forces with Traction Rec , a premier membership and program management platform, to streamline operations and elevate health and safety for YMCAs, JCCs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and parks and recreation organizations.

This integration connects CampDoc’s camp management and health and safety tools with Traction Rec’s comprehensive program management platform, empowering organizations to deliver a seamless experience for participants and staff. Key features include automated account provisioning and data syncing, reducing administrative work and ensuring that critical health information is easily accessible when it’s needed most.

"Partnering with Traction Rec is an exciting step in helping YMCAs, JCCs, and other community-based organizations enhance their operations," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. "This integration brings simplicity and security to health management, so organizations can focus on delivering transformative experiences for participants."

Traction Rec is trusted by community-based organizations to manage membership, programs, and operations. With this integration, organizations running summer camps, youth programs, child care, or other out-of-school time events can now efficiently manage participant health and have instant access to allergies, medications, immunizations, and illness and injury reporting.

“At Traction Rec, our goal is to equip organizations with the tools they need to operate more efficiently and focus on what truly matters,” said Lara Gilchrist, CEO of Traction Rec. “Partnering with CampDoc allows us to help customers tackle critical health and safety challenges, so they can dedicate more time and energy to strengthening their programs, supporting staff, and serving their communities.”

This partnership highlights a shared vision to use technology to simplify operations, improve participant health and safety, and meet the growing demand for secure, user-friendly solutions. Together, CampDoc and Traction Rec are setting a new standard for health and program management in the nonprofit and community sector.

YMCAs, JCCs, and other community-based organizations interested in exploring the CampDoc-Traction Rec integration can visit www.campdoc.com or www.tractionrec.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

About Traction Rec

Traction Rec is a leading provider of technology solutions for nonprofit community centers and parks and recreation organizations. Utilizing the Salesforce platform, Traction Rec is a purpose-built solution that empowers community organizations to efficiently manage memberships, programs, social services, financial operations and more. With a focus on innovation and community impact, Traction Rec continues to be a key player in driving the digital transformation of the nonprofit sector. To learn more, visit www.tractionrec.com .

Contact:

For DocNetwork:

Michael Ambrose, M.D.

734-619-8300

michael@docnetwork.org

For Traction Rec:

Alysia Withers

awithers@tractionrec.com

