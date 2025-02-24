Veri Medtech (VRHI) Reaches 1.3 million Patient Registrations

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veri Medtech Holdings (OTC Markets: (“VRHI”) ("Veri Medtech") announced today that it has reached 1.3 million patient registrations.

“2025 will prove to be a transformative year, as we work to strategically position Veri Medtech (VRHI) to be an alternative to current telemedicine providers. With thousands of new patient registrations per month, via our proprietary healthcare technology platform, Veri Medtech (VRHI) is poised and positioned to continue to capture marketshare as a leading provider for health and wellness prescription and non-prescription products and services, in the estimated $114 billion market for telemedicine, for years to come,” said Sam Adetunji, CEO, Veri Medtech Holdings.

About Veri Medtech (OTC Markets: VRHI): Veri Medtech is a leading provider of health and wellness services and products, via its proprietary healthcare technology platform. Veri Medtech is strategically positioned to explore untapped opportunities, including the acquisition of complementary healthcare companies. This strategic growth approach allows us to leverage our technological advantage, expanding our offerings to a broader audience. Our successful track record in completing similar acquisitions ensures the swift integration of new patient databases, providing us with an instant avenue for revenue growth and a wider pool of patients open to diverse healthcare opportunities. For more information, please visit: www.VeriMedTech.com.

About Global Telemedicine: The global telemedicine market size was valued at USD 114.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.96% from 2024 to 2030. Telemedicine market growth is being driven by factors such as consolidation across industry, strategic initiatives by key companies, and increasing healthcare consumerism. Furthermore, rising adoption of telemedicine by providers, increasing patient acceptance and consumer demand, and delivery of improved quality of care are expected to contribute to the growth of the telemedicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Walmart Inc. acquired a telehealth company, MeMD. This acquisition is expected to enable Walmart to expand its offerings and provide virtual access to primary, urgent, and behavioral healthcare services nationwide. Source: Grandview Research. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/telemedicine-industry

About Prescription Products and Services: Certain products and services available through Veri Medtech can be purchased only with a prescription from a qualified medical provider. To access these products, you must first consult with a medical provider through our proprietary technology platform. We make this process simple and convenient. Through Veri Medtech, you can access a network of medical providers who can evaluate your specific needs based on your health information, and if appropriate, prescribe treatment. For more information, please visit: www.VeriMedTech.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Veri Medtech (OTC: "VRHI") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Press Release Contact: pr@verimedtech.com

