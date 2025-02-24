Nasogastric Tube Market to Reach $693.09 million, Globally, by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nasogastric Tube Market by Type (Levin Tube, Salem Sump Tube, Others), by Application (Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "nasogastric tube market" was valued at $401.95 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $693.09 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in enteral feeding in home care services are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rise in hospitalization rates, and advancements in nasogastric tube materials and design are the major factors driving the growth of the nasogastric tube market. However, complications associated with prolonged tube use may restrict market growth. Moreover, government healthcare initiatives, increasing demand for home enteral nutrition, and high growth potential in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global nasogastric tube market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $401.95 million Market Size in 2035 $693.09 million CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases



Growth in home healthcare services



Advancements in tube materials and designs

Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint Risk of complications and discomfort



Segment Highlights

Levin Tubes driving segment growth

By product type, the market for nasogastric tubes is dominated by the Levin tube segment due to the fact that it is frequently used in enteral feeding, medications and short-term stomach decompression. The Levin tube is the recommended option in emergency rooms and hospitals due to its single-lumen design, affordability, and ease of insertion. Further propelling its acceptance are ongoing developments in biocompatible materials, which improve patient comfort and safety.

Neurological disorders driving demand for nasogastric tubes

By application, the neurological disorders segment significantly drives demand for nasogastric tubes. Patients with conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) often require enteral nutrition due to swallowing difficulties. The increasing prevalence of these disorders, coupled with a growing aging population, is fueling the demand for nasogastric feeding solutions in both acute and long-term care settings.

Hospitals driving demand for nasogastric tubes

By end user, the hospital segment is a key driver of the market growth. The increasing number of hospital admissions, rising cases of malnutrition, and the need for effective gastric decompression in surgical and ICU settings are major factors boosting nasogastric tube adoption. Moreover, hospitals are investing in improved tube materials and designs to minimize complications such as aspiration and nasal irritation, enhancing patient safety and treatment outcomes.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the market driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring enteral feeding, and strict regulatory standards for patient care. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness about enteral nutrition, and rising hospital admissions. Europe sees strong adoption owing to an aging population, government healthcare initiatives, and technological advancements in nasogastric tube materials. LAMEA is experiencing gradual market expansion due to improving healthcare facilities and increasing investments in medical device accessibility.

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

QMD (Qure Medical Devices)

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Securmed

Vygon

Cardinal Health

Poly Medicure Limited

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Sterimed Group

Avanos Medical, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global nasogastric tube market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

