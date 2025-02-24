Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market to Reach USD 2,095 Million by 2035, Growing at a 3.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market focuses on emission control solutions for diesel engines, enhancing air quality and meeting regulatory standards.

Rockville, MD , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market is projected value at US$ 1,488 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 3.1% to end up at US$ 2,095 million by 2035.

The market for diesel oxidation catalysts has seen some fundamental changes over the past years, primarily driven by heightened regulatory pressures to lower emissions from vehicles and machinery into the environment.

The more advanced components help transform harmful pollutants into less hazardous materials, contributing to a cleaner atmosphere and higher standards for the environment. Applications range from the automotive sector, where they are essential for meeting stringent emissions regulations, to various industrial processes requiring efficient exhaust treatment.

The market trends indicate a greater focus on catalyst durability and efficiency, where manufacturers are investing in innovative materials and technologies. Hybrid and electric vehicles are therefore changing the dynamics of market growth, and this need to be more sustainable is getting directed to this area. Focusing more on environmental responsibility, demand has shifted towards more advanced catalyst designs that would support high performance and sustainability.

Hence, this is shaping up new landscapes that are encouraging joint ventures and investments in the research sector for cleaner alternatives to energy sources.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7430

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global diesel oxidation catalysts market will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% reaching US$ 2,095 million by the end of 2035

reaching by the end of 2035 North America will expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2035, capturing 35.9% of the market share in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 206.5 million

from 2025 to 2035, capturing of the market share in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of East Asia will account for 30.3% of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 149.3 million between 2025 and 2035

of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 Between 2025 and 2035, the Hydrocarbons (HC) classification is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 250.1 million

With a 8% market share, the OEMs application is estimated to be worth US$ 924.1 million in 2025

"An emerging trend within the diesel oxidation catalysts are the increasing integration of advanced technologies, including IoT and AI, aimed at enhancing real-time monitoring and data analytics, leading to improved performance and efficiency in emissions control.”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market:

BASF SE; N.V. Johnson Matthey PLC; Umicore S.A; Corning Incorporated; Bosal International; Cataler Corp; CDTi Advanced Materials; MIRATECH; AirFlow Catalyst Systems; Dinex; DLC International; Nett Technologies Inc; Hypercat ACP; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

These important companies used a variety of primary strategies, such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and deals, to strengthen their positions in the electronic chemicals and materials market. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Industry News:

In November 2023, At Agritechnica 2023, Danfoss unveiled two hoses designed for liquid cooling uses including electric vehicles and data centers. The Boston by Danfoss Emperor EHW094 TPU hose and Royal EHW194 EPDM hose are crafted to ensure dependable and leak-proof fluid transportation.

In October 2024, Bosch Rexroth announced that the entire catalog of Bosch Rexroth compact hydraulic products is now available at www.hydraforce.com. The merger brings together the advantages of two top brands in the compact hydraulic solutions industry to offer OEMs the widest range of high-quality hydraulic control solutions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7430

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Hydrocarbons (HC), Reagents & Media, and Accessories & Consumables), By Application (Clinical, Food & Environment, Defense), and across major seven regions of the world.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global synthetic quartz ingot market was valued at US$ 124.4 million in 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to end up at US$ 225.6 million by 2035.

The global hexachlorodisilane market was valued at US$ 175.9 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.5% to end up at US$ 284.8 million by 2035.

The global tall oil pitch (TOP) market was valued at US$ 187.2 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 3.7% to end up at US$ 278.1 Million by 2034.

The global chromium trioxide market was valued at US$ 592.4 million in 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 2.2% to end up at US$ 734.3 million by 2035.

The Europe high temperature coatings market is projected value at US$ 1,586.6 million in 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to end up at US$ 2,383.5 million by 2035.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.