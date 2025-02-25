Glaucoma Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis Of Increasing Market Size, And Forecasts.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did You Know That The Glaucoma Market Size Has Shown Remarkable Growth In Recent Times?

The glaucoma market size is set to expand from $7.76 billion in 2024 to $8.22 billion in 2025. This increase, reflective of a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%, can be attributed to significant factors, such as increasing awareness of eye health, increasing healthcare spending, widespread adoption of telemedicine for eye care, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in government healthcare initiatives.

In the coming years, the glaucoma market size is anticipated to witness continued robust growth. By the year 2029, it is predicted to reach $10.20 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. This growth can be linked to various factors, including an aging population, rising prevalence of glaucoma, a growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and a surge in the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension.

What Drives The Glaucoma Market Growth?

One cannot overlook the increasing prevalence of chronic eye conditions, which are expected to propel the growth of the glaucoma market going forward. Chronic eye conditions, rising due to aging populations, increased screen time, lifestyle factors, and a higher prevalence of conditions like diabetes and hypertension, often result in persistent vision impairment or discomfort and require ongoing management or treatment. To mitigate the risk of further optic nerve damage, intraocular pressure needs to be lowered with glaucoma treatment to preserve vision, as untreated glaucoma can lead to irreversible blindness.

For instance, take into account data from December 2024. According to the National Health Service NHS, a UK-based publicly funded healthcare system, over 2 million people in the UK were living with sight loss in 2024. Moreover, the number of people living with sight loss is projected to increase by 27%, reaching approximately 2.8 million by 2035. Clearly, the rising prevalence of chronic eye conditions is driving the glaucoma market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Glaucoma Market?

Major companies hold key roles in the glaucoma market, including Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Bausch & Lomb Corp., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Thea Laboratoires, Corza Ophthalmology, Lumenis Ltd., Alcon Inc., Viva BioInnovator, Glaukos Corporation, Iridex Corporation, Nova Eye Medical Ltd., Renova Life Sciences Private Limited, Qlaris Bio Inc., PolyActiva Pty Ltd., Nidek Co. Ltd., and Haag-Streit AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Glaucoma Market?

Innovation remains a strong trend within the industry, with leading companies developing therapies such as Rho-kinase ROCK inhibitors, which reduce intraocular pressure through both enhanced outflow of aqueous humor and the relaxation of trabecular meshwork cells. This dual mechanism of operation makes them highly effective in treating glaucoma.

How Is The Glaucoma Market Segmented?

1 By Disease Type: Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma, Other Disease Types

2 By Diagnosis: Tonometry, Ophthalmoscopy, Perimetry, Gonioscopy

3 By Drug Class: Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Other Drug Classes

4 By Administration: Oral, Injections, Intravitreal, Other Administrations

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Each segment is further divided into several other subsegments, providing a detailed scope of the market.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Glaucoma Market?

From a regional viewpoint, North America was the largest region in the glaucoma market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific holds promise as the potential fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the glaucoma market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

