Smart Riding Revolution: Connected Motorcycle Market on Track for $304.1 Million by 2027

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œConnected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020โ€“2027,โ€ the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06422 Growth in trend of connectivity solutions in vehicles propel growth of the connected motorcycle market. In addition, increase in safety features provided by connected motorcycles also fuel growth of the connected motorcycle market. However, threat of data hacking and lack of seamless and uniform connectivity infrastructure hinder the market growth. Conversely, incorporation of 5G connectivity to power connected mobility is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to key players for the market expansion.โ€ƒCellular connectivity in connected motorcycles offer various advantages and is the most effective way to ensure a reliable connectivity, low latency, and security. In addition, in coming days, 5G cellular technology is anticipated to become an integral part of connectivity and interoperability required for efficient function of these cellular networks. Moreover, technology companies are joining connected motorcycle consortium, collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, and others, working together with a focus of making motorcycle a part of the future connected mobility.For instance, on April 26, 2018, Autotalks, a semiconductor company focused on development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, joined Connected Motorcycle Consortium. In addition, Autotalks launched 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution in 2017, based on second-generation V2X chipset that allows motorcyclists to receive alert on road situations to avoid accidents.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06422 Breakdown call system can be defined as a service, which allows drivers to call and contact local road assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown. In addition, diagnostics data of motorcycles is sent to breakdown services so that all necessary information is received in advance, which enables roadside assistance mechanics team to prepare for the call-out. In addition, automobile manufactures operating in the connected motorcycle market are introducing new range of connectivity solutions, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market for the breakdown call segment. For instance, on June 22, 2020, Bosch, an automobile company introduced Help Connect, a smartphone-based emergency call solution for motorcycles, which allows breakdown call.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•-Based on connectivity network, the cellular segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due its ability for a reliable connectivity, low latency, security, and others. The dedicated short-range communication segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to offer high-speed communication even in the presence of obstruction and operate in extreme conditions.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž-Based on connectivity solution, the integrated segment contributed to more than two-fifthsof the global connected motorcycle market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. This is because it offers improved readability in all weather conditions and optimal user experience. At the same time, the tethered segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.3% throughout the forecast period, due to surge in trend of internet connectivity solution for vehicles.๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market. Top automobile companies and insurance companies in the continent are collaborating for the development of new range of connected motorcycle to improve the road safety and reduce the number of accidents on roads. This factor has contributed to the market growth . Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 47.4% from 2020 to 2027, due to introduction of new range of connected technology such as emergency calling, driver assistance, and others by the motorcycle manufactures in the region.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-motorcycle-market/purchase-options ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-AerisAutotalks Ltd.BMW AGHero MotoCorp Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)Robert Bosch GmbHTriumph MotorcyclesYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Zero Motorcycles, Inc.About Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 