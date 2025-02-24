PHILIPPINES, February 24 - Press Release

February 24, 2025 Gatchalian: High schools for arts, sports to rise in Baguio City Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the passage of new laws that would establish high schools for the arts and sports in Baguio City. Republic Act No. 12118 establishes the Baguio City High School for the Arts, while Republic Act No. 12119 creates the Baguio City Sports High School. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Gatchalian pushed for the passage of these laws in the upper chamber. The Baguio City High School for the Arts is mandated to implement a general secondary education curriculum, as prescribed by the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) or the K to 12 law, to learners with considerable potential in the arts. The school's curriculum shall emphasize the development of talents, skills, and exceptional giftedness of learners to nurture potential artists while preserving and promoting Filipino heritage. The Department of Education (DepEd) shall administer and supervise the Baguio City High School for the Arts in close coordination with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), which shall provide policy direction and technical assistance to the school. The Baguio City Sports High School will implement a general secondary education curriculum as prescribed by the K to 12 law to learners with considerable potential in sports. The school's curriculum shall emphasize the development of learners' athletic skills through physical education and sports subjects. The DepEd shall administer and supervise the Baguio City Sports High School in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission and the National Academy of Sports (NAS). The NAS System's policies, guidelines, and criteria shall guide the Baguio City Sports High School's operations. "Binabati ko ang mga taga-lungsod ng Baguio dahil magkakaroon na sila ng sarili nilang mga high school para sa sining at sports. Ang Baguio ay tahanan ng mga mahuhusay na alagad ng sining at mga atleta, at sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga bagong paaralang ito, mahuhubog natin ang maraming mga kabataang magbibigay dangal sa ating bansa," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian: Baguio City magkakaroon ng high school para sa arts, sports Ipinagbunyi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga bagong batas na magtatatag ng mga high school para sa sining o arts at sports sa Lungsod ng Baguio. Itatayo ang Baguio City High School for the Arts sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11218, samantalang itatayo naman ang Baguio City Sports High School sa bisa ng Republic Act No. 12119. Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, si Gatchalian ang nasa ilalim ng pagsulong ng mga batas na ito sa Senado. Mandato sa Baguio City High School for the Arts ang pagpapatupad ng general secondary education curriculum alinsunod sa Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) o ang K to 12 law. Mga mag-aaral na may potensyal sa sining ang papasok sa naturang paaralan. Bibigyang diin ng curriculum ang paghubog sa mga talento at kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral na ito habang itinataguyod ang kalinangan ng bansa. Ang Department of Education (DepEd) ang mamumuno sa Baguio City High School for the Arts sa tulong ng National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at ng Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). Magbibigay ng direksyon sa polisiya at technical assistance ang dalawang ahensya sa paaralan. Magpapatupad naman ang Baguio City Sports High School ng general secondary education curriculum alinsunod sa K to 12 law. Mga mag-aaral na may potensyal sa sports ang magiging mag-aaral ng naturang paaralan. Bibigyang diin ng curriculum ang paghubog sa kakahayan ng mga mag-aaral bilang mga atleta sa pamamagitan ng physical education at mga subjects sa sports. Ang DepEd ang mamumuno at magpapatakbo ng Baguio City Sports High School sa tulong ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at National Academy of Sports (NAS). Ang mga polisiya, pamantayan, at criteria ng NAS System ang magsisilbing gabay sa operasyon ng Baguio City Sports High School. "Binabati ko ang mga taga-lungsod ng Baguio dahil magkakaroon na sila ng sarili nilang mga high school para sa sining at sports. Ang Baguio ay tahanan ng mga mahuhusay na alagad ng sining at mga atleta, at sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga bagong paaralang ito, mahuhubog natin ang maraming mga kabataang magbibigay dangal sa ating bansa," ani Gatchalian.

