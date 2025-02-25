Insights Of The Global Generative AI In Transportation Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Transportation Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in transportation market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The market size increased from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.6%. This historical growth is largely influenced by factors like the increasing volume of data generated in transportation systems, the rising demand for autonomous vehicles, heightened consumer expectations, growing interest in traffic management, and a mounting focus on safety and efficiency.

But What Is Driving This Rapid Expansion In The Coming Years?

It is projected that the generative artificial intelligence AI in transportation market size will continue its rapid growth and reach $2.46 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 19.5%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on cybersecurity, supply chain management innovations, the rise of smart cities, the growth of mobility-as-a-service MaaS, the expansion of autonomous vehicles, and the increasing availability of data. The forecast period is expected to witness advancements in AI algorithms, the adoption of smart solutions, the convergence of AI with the Internet of Things IoT, progress in cloud-based communication technology, and the rise of 5G technology.

Surprisingly, the significant drivers of growth within this market space are autonomous vehicles AVs, also known as self-driving or driverless vehicles. These vehicles use a range of technologies, including sensors, cameras, radar, artificial intelligence AI, and machine learning algorithms, to operate without direct human control. Factors such as safety concerns, government policies and incentives, consumer preferences, traffic congestion, and most importantly, the application of Generative AI in autonomous vehicle training fuel the rising demand for autonomous vehicles. Generative AI assists in generating diverse driving scenarios and simulations, enhancing the robustness and safety of these systems.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Transportation Market?

Major players operating in this space include Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Continental AG, SAP SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Infosys Limited among others. These key industry players are adopting advanced technology, like generative AI chatbots, to enhance personal user experiences and drive revenue growth.

How Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Transportation Market Segmented?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in transportation market not only considers type Services, Solution, but also expands its scope into applications Route Optimization; Customer Support; Assess Safety; Predictive Maintenance; Other Applications and end users Automotive Manufacturers; Transportation Agencies. It further segments the market into AI-Powered Traffic Management Services, Predictive Maintenance Services, Autonomous Vehicle Development Services, Route Optimization And Planning Services, and AI-Based Logistics And Supply Chain Services for Services, and Autonomous Driving Solutions, AI-Based Fleet Management Solutions, Intelligent Transport Systems ITS Solutions, AI-Powered Navigation And Mapping Solutions, AI-Driven Safety And Security Solutions for Solution.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Transportation Market?

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the generative artificial intelligence AI in transportation market in 2024, with other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also analyzed in the report.

