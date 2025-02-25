Generative AI In Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Share, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The generative AI in robotic process automation market size has made significant strides in recent years. Growing from $0.76 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.92 billion in 2025. With a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.8%, this growth is propelled by factors such as increasing automation and efficiency, escalating research and development R&D activities, and a rising awareness about digital marketing and cloud solutions.

Over the next few years, the generative AI in RPA market size is expected to see a surge, projected to reach $1.94 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.6%. Prioritized digital transformation initiatives, an elevated demand for automation of business processes, and an increasing importance of data security have all been linked to this forecasted growth. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence AI technology, machine learning integration, technological advancements, and blockchain technology along with the rise in need for creating virtual worlds and the increasing use of Bluetooth stand as major trends in the forecast period.

How Is Market Growth Aided By The Increasing Demand For Automation?

The mounting demand for automation in various industries is expected to be a significant growth driver for the generative AI in the RPA market. As automation involves employing technology to perform repetitive, routine tasks that were typically done manually, the push for it is largely influenced by the need for increased efficiency, cost savings, accuracy, and the capacity to handle greater work volumes without additional resources. With generative AI in RPA leading the way toward more dynamic and context-aware systems, tasks that were once manually-driven are now completed with increased efficiency and precision.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Contributing To Market Growth?

Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and International Business Machines Corporation are among the leading companies operating in the generative AI in RPA market. Other prominent players include Oracle Corporation, SS&C Technologies Inc., Nice Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, UiPath Inc., and Automation Anywhere Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Generative AI in RPA Market?

Major companies in the market are focusing on enhancing their offerings by developing cloud-native intelligent automation to streamline workflows, drive scalable business processes, and tap into advanced AI-driven insights and capabilities. A vivid example is the Automation + Generative AI platform recently launched by Automation Anywhere, a US-based tech firm. This platform, which incorporates generative AI capabilities, allows users to automate tasks across various business functions through natural language interactions with the system.

How Is The Generative AI in RPA Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Software; Services

2 By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise

3 By Application: Operations; Marketing; Customer Support; Human Resources HR; Other Applications

4 By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI; Healthcare; Retail; Telecom And Information Technology IT; Manufacturing; Other Industries

In terms of software, it’s further subdivided into AI-Powered RPA Tools; Machine Learning-Integrated RPA Software; Cognitive Automation Software; Intelligent Document Processing IDP Software. Service-wise, it includes Consulting Services; Integration Services; Training and Support Services; Managed Services.

What Can We Learn From Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America had the largest share in the generative AI in RPA market. However, Asia-Pacific region shows promising growth and is expected to be the fastest accelerator during the forecast period.

