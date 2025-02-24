Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Participation in Metro Connect USA 2025

MIDLAND, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded technology company focused on digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets markets, announced today that it will participate in Metro Connect USA 2025, taking place on February 24-26, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale.

Metro Connect USA is the largest event for digital infrastructure leaders, bringing together over 2,500 leaders across the digital infrastructure market. Industry-leading digital infrastructure companies, private equity funds, investment banks, analysts, innovators and industry experts engage to drive transformative business growth in the digital era.

Rahul Mewawalla, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mawson Infrastructure Group, will also be joining Metro Connect USA. Mr. Mewawalla commented, “We are pleased to be at 2025 Metro Connect USA. We look forward to joining digital infrastructure leaders to further innovation and to meet with our institutional investors, industry analysts, partners, and our customers. Digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets markets and the growth of compute applications is expected to be a growth driver for the overall technology industry moving forward.”

Select meeting requests to meet with Mawson Infrastructure Group can be arranged through Mawson Investor Relations at IR@mawsoninc.com or through Mawson Media Relations at mediarelations@mawsoninc.com. For more information about Mawson Infrastructure Group or to see the full updated Corporate Presentation, visit the Company’s website at www.mawsoninc.com.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a technology company providing next-generation infrastructure platforms for Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), and digital assets. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing solutions, and digital assets using a carbon-free energy approach.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2024, August 19, 2024, November 14, 2024, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

