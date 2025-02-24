Atsign Unveils First Invisible Cloud on Google Cloud Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced the successful creation of the first invisible cloud on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using its NoPorts™ technology, built on the atPlatform™. This breakthrough addresses the increasing need for cloud security by making data inaccessible to external threats and even to the cloud provider itself.

How Does NoPorts Make the Cloud Invisible?

The Atsign cloud instance operates on a non-routable IP address (10.1918), which shields it from the public Internet. All inbound ports on the virtual machine are closed, preventing access even from Google employees. This creates a highly secure environment protected from external and internal scans and attacks. It creates an invisible cloud.

Though invisible, the cloud remains fully functional with NoPorts. Authorized people and services are able to easily access the cloud, and to send and receive end-to-end encrypted communications. See how easy it is to set up NoPorts on GCP in this video: Automated NoPorts Install on GCP with CloudInit

"This is an important milestone," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "To be able to protect your data and make it invisible from even the cloud provider, is the future of security. The invisibility of our cloud on GCP underscores the power of NoPorts to deliver the most secure and private communication platform available."

Built on Zero Trust

NoPorts is built on Atsign's zero-trust infrastructure, the atPlatform. This secure foundation ensures that only cryptographically authenticated devices or people can access the invisible cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional perimeter defenses and establishes a robust trust model for all interactions.

This announcement further solidifies Atsign's position as a leader in secure communication and data privacy. The company's innovative technology is transforming how individuals and organizations interact online, empowering them to take control of their data and communicate with confidence.

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in embedded security technology infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company is providing the technology for the next generation of the Internet with simplicity, security, and privacy built in. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and personal data services. Learn more at Atsign.com .

About NoPorts

NoPorts simplifies and secures remote access. With a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption ensuring data privacy, and the elimination of network attack surfaces, NoPorts offers the most secure tunnel for remote access. NoPorts empowers businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved scalability, and enhanced security—all while reducing costs and complexity. Learn more at NoPorts.com .

