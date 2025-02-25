Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In Medical Imaging Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share And Trends

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2025

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence AI in Medical Imaging is on an upward trajectory, anticipated to witness exponential growth in the next few years. The market size has surged from $1.39 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.4%. This growth is fostered by the expansion of telemedicine, a boom in healthcare, a paradigm shift towards patient-centered care models, surging demand for precise diagnostics, and supportive government initiatives and funding.

What Does The Future Hold For Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market?

Expectedly, the exponential growth of Generative AI in Medical Imaging Market won't slow down anytime soon. It's predicted to skyrocket to a staggering $6.06 billion in 2029 at an impressive CAGR of 34.1%. The forecast growth can be attributed to an escalating awareness about healthcare, increment in investment and collaboration, burgeoning regulatory support, advanced data augmentation capabilities, and an increasing volume of medical imaging data. Essential trends in the forecast period include multi-modal integration, improved diagnostic accuracy, real-time image enhancement, advanced 3D visualization, and integration with electronic health records EHRs.

On What Factors Is The Growth Of Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market Hinged?

The ever-increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is prioritizing the growth of generative artificial intelligence AI in the medical imaging market. Chronic diseases are lasting health ailments that persist over time, often throughout a person's life. Factors such as poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, and environmental exposures have resulted in a surge in chronic diseases. Generative AI in medical imaging assists healthcare professionals in managing these chronic diseases by improving early detection, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and personalizing treatment plans through advanced analysis and synthesis of complex imaging data.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market?

This domain is majorly dominated by companies like Google LLC, Siemens AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, VSP Global, HOPPR.AI, Successive Technologies Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Aidoc Inc., Viz.ai Inc., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Yellow.ai, XenonStack Inc., Arterys Inc., Quantib B.V., Niramai Health Analytix Pvt Ltd., Kheiron Medical Technologies Ltd., QSS Technosoft Inc., Subtle Medical Inc., and Enlitic Inc.

What Recent Advancements Further Stimulate The Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market?

Dominant companies are ceaselessly engineering innovative generative AI tools for medical imaging through collaborations to amplify diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and expedite research and development.

How Is The Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market Segmented?

The Generative AI in Medical Imaging Market categories include generative adversarial networks GANs; variational autoencoders VAEs, and other types, segmented by imaging modality with MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and other modalities. By application, it is divided into diagnosis, image reconstruction, image enhancement, disease progression monitoring, and other applications. The end-users include hospitals, diagnostic centres, research institutes, and other end-users.

What Regional Insights Are Presented For The Generative AI In Medical Imaging Market?

North America led the global Generative AI in Medical Imaging Market in 2024. The remaining regions comprised Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

