In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Generative AI In Product Design Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025-2034

TBRC'S Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Product Design Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can The Generative AI In Product Design Sustain Its Rapid Growth?

The generative AI in product design market size has grown rapidly in recent years. The market is expected to grow from $14.1 billion in 2024 to $15.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. This surge can be attributed to the expansion of educational programs, changing consumer expectations, availability of cost-effective design solutions, the ability for real-time design adjustments, and globalization of design practices.

Can The Generative AI In Product Design Market Reach $24.99 Billion By 2029?

The generative AI in product design market size is projected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $24.99 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on sustainability, increasing the popularity of industrial design, rising computational power, expanding educational programs, and growing public awareness and acceptance. Major trends in the forecast period encompass multimodal data integration, enhanced text generation, quantum computing integration, AI-enhanced user experience UX design, and cross-disciplinary design integration.

How Is Smart Infrastructure Influencing The Generative AI In Product Design Market Growth?

The groaning emphasis on smart infrastructure projects is expected to drive the generative artificial intelligence AI in product design market growth. These initiatives leverage advanced technologies and data-driven approaches to enhance the design, operation, and management of infrastructure systems. They are driven by the need for sustainable urban development to manage population growth efficiently and the advancements in Internet of Things IoT technology that enable real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making. Generative AI in product design is pivotal here, optimizing design processes and facilitating innovative, efficient solutions through rapid analysis of vast data sets and simulation of various scenarios. For instance, in July 2024, according to the UK-based Office for National Statistics, digital infrastructure investment in 2022 amounted to $12.4 £9.2 billion, reflecting a 22.9% rise compared to 2021.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative AI In Product Design Market?

The report reveals that major companies operating in the generative AI in product design market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., Xometry Inc., SparkCognition Inc., AI21 Labs Ltd., Cohere Inc., GeekyAnts Inc., LeewayHertz Inc., nTopology Inc., Onshape Inc., DataToBiz Inc., Markovate Inc., and Hacarus Inc.

What's Next For The Generative AI In Product Design Market?

Companies in the generative AI in product design market are making strides towards technological advancement. For example, in June 2023, Flytxt, a Netherlands-based provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions, introduced a Generative AI tool to augment digital product design, allowing for faster creation of well-performing products.

How Is The Generative AI In Product Design Market Segmented?

1 By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

- By Cloud-Based: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

- By On-Premises: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs; Large Enterprises

2 By Application: Design Exploration And Ideation; Design Optimization And Simulation; Customization And Personalization; Other Applications

3 By End-User: Automotive Manufacturers; Healthcare And Medical Device Manufacturers; Contraction And Architecture Firms; Other End-Users

Where Does The Generative AI In Product Design Market Make The Largest Impact?

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in product design market in 2024. The regions that are analyzed in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

