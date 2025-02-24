Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In Learning And Development Market: Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2034

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Learning And Development Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Learning And Development Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Is The Past And Future Market Size Of The Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In Learning And Development Industry?

In recent years, the generative artificial intelligence AI in learning and development market size has grown monumentally. From just $0.75 billion in 2024, it has grown to $1.02 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.2%. This growth can be attributed to an increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, the growth of digital education platforms, the need for scalable training solutions, improvements in natural language processing technologies, rising investments in EdTech innovations, and the expansion of online and remote learning environments.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20807&type=smp

What Are The Expectations For The Generative AI In Learning And Development Market In The Coming Years?

The market size is expected to see exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $3.37 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 35.0%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of AI-powered adaptive learning tools, the growing emphasis on lifelong and continuous learning, increasing integration of AI with virtual and augmented reality, the demand for data-driven educational insights, the need for enhanced learning accessibility and inclusivity. Major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of AI-driven personalized learning paths, increasing use of interactive simulations and virtual environments, advancements in AI-powered natural language processing for enhanced learner interactions, growth in AI-enabled content creation and localization, integration of AI with virtual and augmented reality, and expansion of adaptive learning systems.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-learning-and-development-global-market-report

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Generative AI In Learning And Development Market?

The increasing demand for personal interest learning is expected to propel the growth of generative artificial intelligence in learning and development market going forward. Personal interest learning refers to an educational approach where individuals engage in learning activities driven by their passions and interests rather than following a standardized curriculum. The rise in personal learning interest is driven by the growing need for skill enhancement and adaptability in a rapidly changing job sector. Generative artificial intelligence in learning and development enhances personal interest learning by offering personalized, adaptive content tailored to individual needs and preferences. In January 2024, according to the Department For Education, a UK-based government department, by November 2023, 42% of primary and secondary teachers had utilized generative AI in their roles, up from 17% in April.

Who Are The Major Players In The Generative AI In Learning And Development Market?

Major companies operating in this market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Pearson Education Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Duolingo Inc., D2L Corporation, Hugging Face Inc., Jasper Technologies Inc., Quizlet Inc., LeewayHertz Inc., Signity Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sphinx Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Synthesia Ltd., Meganexus Ltd., Cognii Inc., Genie AI Ltd., MOSTLY AI Solutions MP GmbH, Writesonic Inc., Leonardo Interactive Pty Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Generative AI In Learning And Development Industry?

Companies operating in this market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as artificial intelligence-generated content tools to enhance personalized learning experiences and optimize educational outcomes. For instance, in January 2024, Coursera Inc., a US-based online learning platform, launched the Generative AI Academy. This specialized platform offers comprehensive training and resources to help individuals and organizations understand and implement generative AI technologies effectively.

How Is The Generative AI In Learning And Development Market Segmented?

By Deployment:

1 Cloud-Based: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

2 On-Premise: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs; Large Enterprises

By Application: Personalized Learning; Content Generation And Curation; Adaptive Learning Systems; Skill Assessment And Analytics; Language Learning; Employee Training And Development

By End User: Educational Institutions; Corporate Training; Government And Defense; Healthcare; Information Technology IT And Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Other End Users

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Generative AI In Learning And Development Market?

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in learning and development market in 2024. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-global-market-report

Discover Further Insights with The Business Research Company

With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game. Learn more about The Business Research Company.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.