Alona Lebedieva: Three Years of Struggle That Changed Ukraine and the World

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks three years since the day the Russian army, one of the largest in the world, launched a full-scale aggression against Ukraine with the aim of destroying us as a nation. But instead of fear, it encountered our resilience.For three years, Ukraine has defended its sovereignty, freedom, and right to exist. What once seemed impossible has become a reality – the nation has endured. Not only due to military strength but also because of unity. Ukrainians have demonstrated to the world that they cannot be broken.These years have brought pain, loss, and severe trials. The war has reshaped the economy, disrupted industries, and altered global supply chains. However, Ukraine has not only survived but continues to develop. Businesses adapt, explore new opportunities, and establish new industries. The country is not waiting for better times – it is creating them.The humanitarian response during the war has been remarkable. Society continues to support the army, provide aid to the wounded, assist displaced persons, and care for animals affected by the conflict. Every citizen contributes to a collective front, built on solidarity and resilience.The role of Ukrainian women has been particularly transformative. The war has shattered outdated stereotypes. Ukrainian women are soldiers, doctors, volunteers, diplomats, and leaders. They take responsibility, make critical decisions, and contribute immensely to the country's resilience. Their role in securing victory is invaluable.Ukraine stands strong not only due to its own efforts but also thanks to international support. Financial aid, weapons, humanitarian assistance, and expressions of solidarity have played a crucial role. Without these contributions, the path forward would have been far more challenging.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum Group and founder of a charitable foundation, has highlighted the impact of joint volunteer initiatives supported by international partners. These collaborations have saved lives, rebuilt communities, and provided hope for a better future."Despite the difficult conditions on the front line and external pressure, including from the most powerful allies, Ukrainians will always remain courageous and steadfast. There are tough battles ahead, both military and diplomatic, but Ukraine will not retreat. The future of the nation will not be erased," stated Lebedieva.Three years of full-scale war. Three years of resilience. Ukraine has proven to the world that it has survived and continues its path toward peace.Alona Lebedieva, Aurum Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.