New Haven Barracks / DUI-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B5000804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2025, 2328 hours

STREET: VT Route 17

TOWN: Starksboro

CROSS STREETS: Old Gravel Lane

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Hanf

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 2/23/2025 at approximately 2328 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 17 in the Town of Starksboro. The operator, Benjamin Hanf (45) was unharmed. While speaking with Hanf, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hanf was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Hanf was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A    

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2025 @ 12:30 PM       

 

