New Haven Barracks / DUI-Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5000804
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2025, 2328 hours
STREET: VT Route 17
TOWN: Starksboro
CROSS STREETS: Old Gravel Lane
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benjamin Hanf
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/23/2025 at approximately 2328 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 17 in the Town of Starksboro. The operator, Benjamin Hanf (45) was unharmed. While speaking with Hanf, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hanf was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Hanf was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2025 @ 12:30 PM
