Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers And Forecast 2034

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Finance Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Finance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

February 24, 2025

Is The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

Initiating the discourse on the propelling forces, the generative artificial intelligence AI in finance market has marked an exponential growth spurt. It has grown from $2.05 billion in 2024, forecasted to appreciate at an impressive 38.3% compound annual growth rate CAGR, reaching $2.83 billion in 2025. The upward curve in the historic period is attributed to digitalization of services, demand for personalized customer responses, strengthening of security and trust in financial services, burgeoning concerns regarding data privacy and security, and the necessity of regulatory compliance and governance.

Captivating attention is the prosperous future predicted for the market—it is set to rise significantly to $10.29 billion in 2029 at an extraordinary CAGR of 38.1%. The forecasted surplus can be credited to increased productivity, prevalent application of generative AI in fraud detection and prevention, automation of complex financial tasks through leading-edge AI technology, enhancement of customer experience in finance, along with marked upgrades in operational efficiency which significantly reduces cost. The futuristic pulse of the market lies in innovative solutions, data analysis and reporting, AI-driven chatbots, an integration of machine learning ML, and evolving AI tools.

What Drives The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market Growth?

Driving the anticipated expansion of the generative AI in finance market is the rising demand for personalized financial services, which are customized to fit the specific needs, preferences, and circumstances of individual clients. The growing trend for personalized financial services owes to consumer expectations, an array of better financial management alternatives, and superior risk management solutions. Generative AI effectively integrates data from a variety of platforms, including social media, transaction histories, and financial accounts, compiling a more comprehensive and personalized portrait of a client’s financial scenario.

Research findings in May 2024 mirror the way forward—data strategy leaders surveyed by MX Technologies, the US-based financial insights provider, assert that 81% perceive personalizing experiences based on consumer financial data as indispensable for future advancements. With 45% of consumers attesting to having personalized experiences with finance-related mobile apps and 36% preferring to securely share their financial data to receive individualized guidance, the tide is clearly in the favor of the generative artificial intelligence AI in finance market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market?

Asserting dominance in the generative AI in finance market are industry powerhouses like Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, The Allstate Corporation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Intuit Inc., S&P Global Inc., Plaid Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Klarna Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., C3.ai Inc., AlphaSense Inc., Marqeta Inc., Upstart Holdings Inc., Hugging Face Inc., ZestFinance Inc., TrueLayer Limited, Featurespace Limited, Numerai Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market?

Pioneering players are fully engaged in curating innovative solutions such as responsible generative AI, planted firmly on the pillars of safe and ethical AI practices, resonating well with the high-stakes domain of banking. For instance, Switzerland-based software company Temenos AG blazed the trail in May 2024 with the launch of the maiden Responsible Generative AI solutions custom-fitted for the core banking and financial sector, enabling banks to create real-time products based on customer preferences.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market Segmented?

The market flourishes in segments encompassing technology, deployment models, and applications.

1 By Technology, the market can be subdivided into Deep Learning Technology; Natural Language Processing Technology; Computer Vision Technology; Reinforcement Learning Technology; Other Technologies.

2 By Deployment Model, it splits into Cloud Deployment; On-Premises Deployment; Hybrid Deployment.

3 By Application, the range extends to Risk Management; Fraud Detection; Investment Research; Trading Algorithms; Other Applications.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Finance Market?

As the market garners increasingly global appreciation, North America continues to lead the pack while Asia-Pacific nimbly steps up to be the fastest-growing region. The market overview comprehensively covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Explore More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company. Boasting of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers exhaustive, data-rich research, and valuable insights.

