Skin Lightening Products Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

In 2021, by gender, the women segment was valued at $5,285.3 million, accounting for 74.9% of the skin lightening products market share.

The skin lightening products market was valued at $7.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Skin Lightening Products Market by Product (Creams and Lotions, Cleansers and Toners, Masks, Others), by Gender (Men, Women), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharma and Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global skin lightening products industry generated $7.05 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $14.60 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthChange in lifestyle, surge in disposable income, rise in need for skin care products, increase in demand for natural ingredients in skin care products, and change in packaging styles & attractive marketing strategies drive the growth of the global skin lightening products market. However, rise in awareness regarding the side effects of chemical-based cosmetics and the reduction in free trade between countries restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in social media marketing present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17250 The creams and lotions segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product, the creams and lotions segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global skin lightening products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. People face skin problems in day to day life so there are a huge number of creams and lotions available in the market. It is seen that people often choose creams and lotion over other products as they contain skin lightening feature. However, the cleansers and toners segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its wide usage in removing makeup without any harm to the skin.The women segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on gender, the women segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global skin lightening products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in beauty-conscious female population. However, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. With increase in per capita income and rise in purchasing power, male consumers globally have become more conscious regarding skin care products, which leads to rapid growth of the global product market.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17250 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global skin lightening products market, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in awareness regarding natural skin care products has led to the rise in demand for natural skin lightening products in Asia-Pacific. Increase in use of skin care products in countries such as India and China are major growth factors for the skin lightening products market in the region.Leading Market Players: -Avon Products, Inc.Kao CorporationL'Oréal S.A.Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.Revlon, Inc.Shiseido Company, LimitedSkin Food Co., Ltd.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.The Procter& Gamble CompanyUnilever Plc𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.