Small businesses to save $20 million every year in energy costs

Release date: 22/02/25

Small businesses will save approximately $20 million in energy costs every year as a result of grants provided under the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $154 million Economic Recovery Fund (ERF).

Round 2 has seen more than 900 businesses across South Australia share in $31 million worth of grants to purchase energy efficient equipment to help reduce their power bills both now and into the future.

Henley Beach restaurant Secrets by the Sea is one of the successful applicants receiving nearly $15,000 to install solar panels with accompanying battery storage, which is now saving them an estimated nearly $15,000 in power bills each year.

The grants ranged from $2,500 to a maximum of $50,000 with the Malinauskas Government matching the business dollar for dollar.

The top three industries to receive grants are retail, hospitality and accommodation and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The grants could be used for investments including:

Purchasing and installing power supply and generation equipment (such as batteries and solar panels).

Replacing existing appliances with more energy efficient appliances (above 4- star rating air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers).

Purchasing/adopting automation technologies that result in greater energy efficiency.

Building improvements to ensure more efficient heating and/or cooling.

The most popular equipment being installed is solar panels with battery storage followed by more energy efficient appliances.

An Energy Consumption Reduction Calculator was part of the application process to estimate the impact of the grants on energy bill savings.

Based on the applications that have been approved, small businesses and not-for-profits will benefit from energy bill savings of approximately $20 million per annum, as calculated by the applicant at the time of submission.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The State Government is determined to help more small businesses reduce their power costs with Energy Efficiency Grants.

We recognise that it’s a tough operating environment and this grant will help small businesses lower their ongoing costs with savings on their energy bills.

By improving the ongoing energy efficiency, this grant will help small businesses both now and long into the future.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is supporting more than 900 small businesses to reduce their power bills.

We know that power bills are a particular pain point for small businesses and so this grant is providing real relief where it is needed with small businesses saving approximately $20 million each year by installing new energy efficient equipment.

We will continue to support small businesses to address cost of living pressures.

Attributable to Rob Leonardi, owner of Secrets by the Sea

The grant and the solar and battery installation have been a game changer for us. This is saving us approximately $14,880 per year on our electricity bills, which is a significant boost to our bottom line.

Electricity costs are a major pressure point for restaurants, and this solution has given us more control over our expenses. The ability to store and use our own solar power means we’re less exposed to rising energy prices, and we’ve already seen a noticeable reduction in our monthly bills.