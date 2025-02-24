Trade and investment expert to establish new Southeast Asian links

Release date: 24/02/25

A new trade and investment expert in Kuala Lumpur has her sights set on the opportunities for South Australian businesses with Malaysia, the state’s third largest export partner.

Malaysia, itself over a $1 billion export market for South Australian businesses, is also an influential trade hub in Southeast Asia – one of the fastest growing regions in the world with increasing global economic influence.

Sustained direct flights with Malaysia Airlines have unlocked over 75 tonnes of direct air freight capacity from Adelaide to Kuala Lumpur every week, fuelling exports.

Nadzirah Ali has been appointed as the country’s South Australian Trade and Investment Manager, to be based out of the Austrade office in Kuala Lumpur.

The role will work closely with the South Australian Department of State Development (DSD) to support trade missions, export initiatives and promote South Australia as an investment destination for Malaysian businesses.

Before joining DSD, Ms Ali was the Inward Investment Lead at the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade – based at the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur – where she played a key role in promoting commercial opportunities and driving investment into the UK.

Prior to that, she was responsible for developing the UK Department for Business and Trade infrastructure trade strategy for Malaysia to support and increase UK exports and investment into Malaysia.

Ms Ali has exposure through these roles, into tech, agriculture, renewables, life sciences and more.

Malaysia is an important economic partner for South Australia, driven by strong trade, investment and educational ties.

The country is a major importer of South Australian metals, food and wine, while also serving as a significant hub for global supply chains, particularly in manufacturing, electronics and digital industries.

Refined copper is the South Australia’s largest export to Malaysia, valued at $761.1 million. Sheep meat exports, now our second largest export to Malaysia, rose 45 per cent to $58.7 million in 2024.

Ms Ali's presence bolsters the Department of State Development’s Southeast Asian trade offices. She will support Southeast Asian Regional Director, Ms Natalya Twohill, based in Singapore, and the State Government’s Trade and Investment Special Envoy to Singapore and Southeast Asia, Mr Martin Haese.

For more information about Malaysia and to connect with the South Australian Government representatives in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, visit export.sa.gov.au/global_offices/south-east-asia.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

As part of our strategy to grow South Australia’s trade and investment opportunities in the region, it is important that we grow our engagement with Malaysia.

I’m thrilled to see Nadizirah Ali’s appointment into this important and influential role within a region that’s bursting with potential.

Through Malaysia, South Australia gains valuable access to Southeast Asia – one of the fastest growing regions globally – enhancing opportunities to create more jobs and greater prosperity for South Australians.

Attributable to Nadzirah Mohd Ali, South Australian Trade and Investment Manager, Malaysia

With a strong background in international trade and investment, I am keen to leverage my skills to foster growth and create meaningful opportunities for South Australian businesses in the Malaysian market by ensuring they have the right resources and support needed to expand their reach.

Furthermore, I am excited to collaborate with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and local entrepreneurs to create a robust ecosystem that attracts investment, drives innovation, and enhances South Australia’s global competitiveness.

By supporting the growth of local businesses, I aim to contribute to the creation of a more resilient and diverse economy, ultimately benefiting the broader South Australian community.

The opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative team focused on advancing South Australia’s economic prosperity is incredibly motivating, and I am eager to contribute to the state’s continued success.