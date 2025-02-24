Bowden abuzz with construction activity

Release date: 24/02/25

Work will begin this week to build 145 apartments at Bowden with the ARC Bowden development one of several developments in the area to be under construction in 2025.

ARC Bowden will join four significant housing projects already under construction in the Bowden area and will be followed by South Australia’s first institutional build-to-rent project being delivered by Sentinel Australia, forecast to start in the middle of 2025 on Third Street.

Residential developments currently under construction:

Cadence – 23 townhouses on Karra Tapa Lane, Bowden

Tribeca – 19 townhouses on Gibson Street, Bowden

Muse – 36 apartments on Gibson Street, Bowden

Uniting on Second – 70 affordable apartments on Second Street, Bowden

Developments starting soon:

ARC Bowden – 145 apartments on Park Terrace, Bowden

Sentinel build-to-rent project – 240 apartments on Third Street, Bowden

Residential allotments currently in market for developer partners:

Lot 43 – 1,049m² allotment on corner of Third Street & Park Terrace, Bowden

Lot 2002 – 2,070m² allotment on Gibson Street, Bowden

These developments will contribute to much-needed housing, creating 533 homes, more than 300 jobs, and have a construction value of around $300 million.

The 11-storey ARC Bowden development is being delivered by Hindmarsh, which has a has a proven track record in Bowden, having successfully developed and built The Artisan (2018) and The Bowery (2017) and constructed Nightingale (2022) and B Apartments (2017).

ARC Bowden will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments starting from $424,000.

ARC Bowden is already receiving significant interest with strong pre-sales since it opened to the market in late 2024.

ARC Bowden will form part of the award-winning master-planned community of Bowden – which will be home to more than 2,500 people once finished.

Work is also set to begin on the adjoining Brompton Gasworks site, by developer MAB Corporation with remediation close to completion ahead of the full project launch later in 2025.

MAB’s vision for The Gasworks at Brompton will deliver a master-planned village made up of over 800 new homes.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The State Government is working with the private industry to build hundreds of new homes at Bowden.

The Bowden area will be a hive of activity this year as these developments take shape.

It’s great to see construction beginning on these projects which will add much needed housing supply close to the city, park lands and public transport.

There is an arch of activity in Adelaide’s inner west as we build new homes and communities at places like Bowden, Brompton and Southwark.

Click here for concept images of the development