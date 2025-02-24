LIV Golf Adelaide a hole-in-one for hotel occupancy

Release date: 24/02/25

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 delivered bigger and better impacts for the State, with the Friday and Saturday nights recording the second and third highest room nights ever occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide.

From 10-15 February, the week of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, an average of 10,129 rooms were booked each night across greater metropolitan Adelaide - up 23 per cent on the week of LIV Golf Adelaide 2024.

Both Friday 14 February and Saturday 15 February saw hotel occupancy of 93 per cent across greater metropolitan Adelaide, with 10,468 room nights and 10,487 room nights occupied respectively – up 8 per cent on LIV Golf Adelaide 2024.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 welcomed a record 102,483 attendees to The Grange Golf Course from 14-16 February – up on the 94,000 attendees in 2024.

The record results follow the recent South Australia Government and LIV Golf announcement that Adelaide will be the exclusive home of LIV Golf in Australia with an extension agreement through to 2031.

In its first two years, LIV Golf has already contributed $136 million to the State’s economy – while broadcasting South Australia to more than 500 million viewers across 80 territories.

The highest number of room nights ever occupied was on Friday 6 December 2024, with 10,567 rooms occupied supported by the Christmas Test Match.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

This is exactly why we invest in major international events like LIV Golf Adelaide.

Not only is filling our hotels rooms wonderful for the immediate cash injection it provides to the local businesses, but it also demonstrates why further commitment should continue to be made in Adelaide and South Australia by leading hotel investors.

With our State now set to be the exclusive home of LIV Golf in Australia until 2031, hoteliers can look forward to reaping the benefits of this bucket-list event for years to come.

Attributable to Anna Moeller CEO Australian Hotels Association SA

The massive boost LIV Golf Adelaide provides is a huge win for pubs, but most importantly for the State’s vibrancy and economy.

It is an advertisement that is streamed globally that money simply can’t buy.

We know it starts with the bed nights, and with more than 10,000 room nights occupied in Adelaide on average each night of the tournament week, this translates to visitors spending time here eating and drinking in our pubs and restaurants and spending in our stores.

This event just keeps getting better and better.