Rideshare gets the keys to the Barossa - and beyond - ahead of Gather Round

Release date: 24/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will this week remove restrictions on metropolitan rideshare and chauffer drivers, allowing them to operate statewide – in a boon for the Barossa as it braces for its AFL Gather Round debut.

In a win for footy fans, tourism operators, holidaymakers and commuters alike, metropolitan-based rideshare and chauffeur vehicles will be able to operate statewide, including to the Barossa Valley, during April’s Festival of Footy.

It comes alongside confirmation the State Government is once again providing free Footy Express services for the 2025 AFL season, making it easy for fans to get in and out of the city every week without the stress.

Changes will be gazetted this week, with rideshare and chauffer drivers no longer required to apply for a separate accreditation to operate outside of the metropolitan boundary.

Until now, metropolitan accredited drivers could finish a trip outside of the boundary - which extended as far north as Gawler and to Mount Barker to the east – but could not have a trip both start and end outside the boundary without an additional accreditation.

While Uber was eligible to seek an exemption to operate outside the boundary, none was ever sought.

Only country taxi operators can currently operate outside of the metropolitan boundary, but legislation is currently before parliament that if passed will extend these arrangements to include all taxis, as part of a suite of wider changes flowing from the Government’s landmark Passenger Transport Act review.

These changes will increase service availability for tourists and locals year-round and will ensure a fuss-free ride for footy fans staying in the region to and from Barossa Park during the bumper Gather Round weekend in April.

In addition, the State Government will be providing a range of extra services to cater for the expected Gather Round crowds, with a City to Barossa Park bus shuttle operating before and after the match, and a range of Park ‘n’ Ride bus shuttles servicing designated Park ‘n’ Rides as well as the Augustan and Tanunda caravan parks.

Additional Gawler train services will operate before and after the match with a Gawler bus shuttle to run from Gawler station through to Barossa Park.

Travel will be free all day for valid event day ticket holders.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Government is removing the barrier to rideshare being available across the whole state.

This will be a major boon for regional communities, which will be evidenced during Gather Round when it will make it easier for footy fans to get to and from SA’s footy festival.

Our thorough and wide-ranging review recognised that current arrangements needed to adapt to better service outer-urban and regional residents, as well as to support greater tourism and access to popular regional attractions and events such as Gather Round.

The changes will be gazetted this week, which means they will be implemented in time for April’s Festival of Footy, offering more options not only for footy fans but wine lovers and tourists to easily and safely explore the Barossa Valley and the rest of our great state.

They allow accredited drivers to operate freely without any new forms or fees. Similar statewide restrictions for taxi operators will also be lifted under legislation currently progressing through state parliament.

I expect to see chauffer and rideshare operators embrace the change and provide flexible and better services for more South Australians and our visitors. This is what operators have been calling for, and the onus is now on them to deliver.

The State Government will also be providing a range of free additional services for all Gather Round matches – including the Barossa.

Gather Round fans bound for Barossa Park may have got the first win of the season, but all SA footy fans are winners yet again this year, with free Footy Express services back for the 2025 AFL season, making it easy for fans to get in and out of the city every week without the stress.

Adelaide Metro will put on about 300 extra bus, train and tram trips for every Crows and Port home game at Adelaide Oval – as well as for every single game during Gather Round.