TapWell Launches an Expanded Range of Corporate Gifting Solutions

TapWell Introduces Thoughtfully Curated Additions to Its Corporate Gifting Line

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TapWell , one of India’s leading corporate gifting companies, has expanded its product range by adding new and unique gift items to its existing lineup. With over 4,000 premium corporate gifts already available, this expansion strengthens TapWell’s position as a top choice for businesses looking for high-quality gifting solutions.Founded in 2015 by Rases Changoiwala and Ashima Kothari, TapWell is headquartered in Mumbai and operates in major cities, including Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. The company’s latest additions cater to businesses seeking distinctive and customized gifts for employees, clients, and partners.About the New Corporate Gifting LineTapWell offers corporate gifts across 30+ categories, including tech gadgets, drinkware, apparel, company merchandise, office essentials, and more. The company provides gifting solutions for various occasions such as Diwali, Holi, Employee Welcome Kits , and Work Anniversary Gifts.Every year, TapWell introduces new and trendy products to meet evolving market demands. Businesses constantly seek fresh gifting options, and as an industry leader, TapWell updates its catalog annually to ensure the latest and most relevant selections.“At TapWell, we offer what our clients demand, and we are always looking to add new and premium corporate gifts to our collection. Sometimes, we even create market trends,” said Rases Changoiwala, Co-founder of TapWell.TapWell specializes in personalized corporate gifts, allowing businesses to customize products as per their needs. Gifts can be branded with company logos, designed in brand colors, and include personalized messages for employees, clients, or team members.Personalization enhances the impact of corporate gifts, making them more meaningful and useful for recipients. TapWell also offers custom gift hampers, ensuring that every gift is unique and tailored to the occasion or recipient.In addition, TapWell provides a free custom company shop—a branded online store where businesses can list selected products, set spending limits for employees, and allow them to order gifts directly. The gifts are then delivered to employees’ homes, making the process seamless.This is especially beneficial for large organizations, eliminating the hassle of selecting and distributing gifts manually.Market Demand & Business ImpactThe corporate gifting market in India is evolving rapidly. Valued at ₹12,000 crores in 2022, the industry is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% or more. Businesses are shifting from generic branded merchandise to meaningful gifts that create a lasting impression, especially for today’s workforce.To meet these changing demands, corporate gifting companies like TapWell continuously update their product offerings. The focus is now on high-quality, personalized gifts that add value rather than just branding. By staying ahead of trends, TapWell ensures that businesses have access to the latest and most impactful corporate gifting solutions.“We have a dedicated team that closely monitors market trends. We also conduct surveys and research to understand what works and what doesn’t. This helps us deliver the best and most impactful gifts to our clients,” said Ashima Kothari, Co-founder of TapWell.About TapWellTapWell is a leading corporate gifting company with over a decade of experience in the industry. The company has served 400+ top brands, including IRCTC, Croma, Urban Company, Cello, Safari, Aditya Birla Group, and more.With a wide range of premium and personalized corporate gifts, TapWell helps businesses strengthen relationships with employees, clients, and partners. To explore their catalog and choose the perfect gifts for your corporate needs, visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.